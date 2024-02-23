Wrestlers pursue state titles

Today marks the opening of the high school state wrestling Tournament at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock with a record number of participants expected.

For the fourth year in a row, the state tournament will feature an increased number of participants. This year's event will see a record number of wrestlers in the boys (609) and girls (296) divisions.

This year's field includes 32 defending state champions, 5 two-time state champions and 1 three-time state champion, Rogers' Skyler Lewis.

Two wrestlers, Searcy's Alena Williams and Arkadelphia's Ryan Rogers, won state championships in their freshman and sophomore seasons and are back looking to make it three in a row.

Williams, the top wrestler for two-time defending Class 5A girls team champion Searcy, is ranked by multiple outlets among the top 30 in the nation in the 115-pound weight class. She holds a 40-1 record this season.

"Elena's a special athlete," Searcy Coach Jerry Evans said. "She's a great leader, she's a great motivator for those around her, and we trust that every time she goes on the mat, she's going to do the right things, be a great example and [be] a great leader in the sport for women in Arkansas."

Along with Williams, Evans said he has seven other girls in contention for individual state crowns while the nationally-ranked Lions look for their third consecutive team title.

Rogers (43-0) is one of nine wrestlers entering the state tournament undefeated. He's looking to stay atop the 144-pound weight class.

"This year, I feel more confident knowing nobody in that bracket can beat me," Rogers said of his first undefeated regular season

Rogers has put together a dominant season. He has yet to lose, be taken down or have a point scored on him, other than escapes, in 43 matches.

His older brother, Ricky Jr., was a three-time state champion and holds the school record for most state titles at Arkadelphia.

Rogers said his two main goals right now are matching his brother's three state titles and taking the next step toward a 4 for 4 high school career.

"To me that ranks, like, the highest," he said. "Because my brother was a three-time state champ, getting this third one would make me tied with him, and then hopefully I can pass him next year.

In Class 6A, Little Rock Central is tied with Searcy with 12 total wrestlers at the tournament, including eight boys and four girls.

The Tigers' lone returning champion, junior Ar'Kiya "Tonka" Taylor, won her first state championship last season and is looking to retain her spot atop the Class 6A 235-pound weight class and push her team toward a state championship.

"We work together on everything, so for all of us to qualify for state, that was just amazing," she said. "We all put in that work at practice, we made sure we all qualified. It was just our goal from the beginning of the season to now."

Taylor enters with a 33-3 record, all three losses coming to undefeated Sylvan Hills' D'mysha James, one of just three undefeated girls statewide.

To begin her title defense, Taylor said she began working with Central's boys heavyweights to better prepare her as she wrestles below the 235-pound max for her class.

"I wanted to make myself work harder," Taylor said. "I feel like I wasn't working enough and overpowering myself just did it for me, and I feel like that built my strength more."

After three losses, including a fall, this season, Taylor said she isn't taking any of her competition lightly this weekend.

"It's all about strength, no matter what their seed is," she said. "Everybody can be beatable. A title doesn't matter because I'm beatable, and I'm that champion."