2 people killed in separate crashes into trees off Arkansas roads

Two people were killed in crashes on Arkansas roads Friday evening and early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Eduardo Mendez, 40, of New Boston, Texas, died around 5 p.m. Friday after the 2014 Toyota Camry he was driving north on U.S. 71 near Ogden rear-ended a 2014 Chevrolet 1500, according to a report.

The Chevrolet went off the roadway to the left after impact, with the Toyota crashing into a tree on the right side of the road and catching fire.

In the second accident, Fernando Guerrero, 19, of Waldron died around 2:21 a.m. Saturday when the 2009 Subaru he was driving west on Arkansas 80 near Waldron crossed the center line and ran off the opposite side of the road, crashing into a tree, according to a report.

Trooper investigating the wrecks reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time.