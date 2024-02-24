Ahead of schedule





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas junior Wayne Pinnock said he had some concern about how he would compete at the SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships after a bout with the flu last week interrupted his normal practice schedule.

"I was worried, because I'm a guy that always wants to train and be in shape," Pinnock said. "That makes me feel like I'm alive and ready."

As it turned out Pinnock was plenty ready.

The junior from Kingston, Jamaica, won the long jump Friday night with a leap of 27 feet, 2 inches on his third of four attempts.

"This isn't a play-around conference, but Wayne certainly got himself up for the task and put a big jump out there," Arkansas Coach Chris Bucknam said. "He's a huge talent and a lot of fun to watch."

It was Pinnock's fourth SEC title indoors and outdoors, including two with Arkansas and two with Tennessee, where he began his collegiate career. He earned the silver medal at the World Championships last summer.

"It's always a great feeling to come out here and give it my best," said Pinnock, the world leader at 27-4 1/2 he jumped earlier this season in Albuquerque N.M. "Mostly to give my team the maximum points to win the championship.

"To know that I didn't have the chance to get all my training in for the competition stage, I'm forever grateful for this moment."

Arkansas also got a victory in the 5,000 meters with freshman Peter Maru winning in a meet record 13:31.11. He shattered by more than 11 seconds a 20-year-old record previously by former Razorback Alistair Cragg, who ran 13:42.95 in 2004.

The Razorbacks scored 21 points in the 5,000 with senior Kirami Yego and junior Patrick Kiprop also bettering Cragg's mark. Yego was third in 13:33.12 and Kiprop fourth in 13:34.11.

"Obviously Peter is special," Bucknam said. "You can see the foot speed he has on that last lap. He's pretty explosive."

Maru ran the last 1,000 in 2:31.14.

"I'm just happy with all three of our guys," Bucknam said of scoring 21 points in the 5,000. "They work well together."

The Razorbacks, ranked No. 3 nationally and going for their fifth consecutive SEC title indoors, lead the meet through five of 17 finals scored with 44 points. Florida and Ole Miss are tied for second with 23 points.

"I figured we'd have 41 points," Bucknam said. "So we're a little bit ahead of schedule on that."

The Razorbacks took third in the distance medley relay with Reuben Reina, William Spencer, Elias Schreml and Ben Shearer running 9:38.43.

Arkansas is on pace to score major points in the heptathlon today with the Razorbacks in the top four spots through four of seven events.

Senior Marcus Weaver leads with 3,295 points followed by senior Yariel Soto Torrado (3,266), freshman Yariel Emmanuel (3,239) and senior Daniel Spejcher (3,230).

"Those guys are having a heck of a meet," Bucknam said.

Weaver and Emmanuel both cleared personal-bests of 6-9 1/2 in the high jump.

Senior Jack Turner, who has Arkansas' top heptathlon score this season at 6,000 points to rank No. 4 nationally, isn't competing at the event SEC meet so he'll be fresh for the NCAA Championships in two weeks.

Turner was in the long jump and went 24-11 3/4 to take seventh.

Arkansas freshman John Scott Kendricks cleared 17-2 3/4 to take fourth in the pole vault.

Razorbacks sophomore Jordan Anthony, who also plays wide receiver on the football team, won his 60 heat in 60.61 to advance to the final.

Shearer and Reina advanced to the mile final, Riley Wells in the 800 and Lance Lang in the 200.

Three Razorbacks advanced in the 60 hurdles with Brevin Sims, Tai Brown and Spencer. Stephen McElroy advanced in the 400

"I'm so proud of how we competed today," Bucknam said. "Hopefully can finish this thing off."





Arkansas’ Hannah Estes (left) visits with assistant coach Bryan Compton during the women’s pole vault competition Friday in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)







Marcus Weaver of Arkansas reacts while competing in the men’s heptathlon high jump Friday during the first day of the 2024 SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville. Weaver leads with 3,295 points. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





