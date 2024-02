Arrest made in student death

ATHENS, Ga. -- Police arrested a suspect on Friday in the killing of a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus in Athens, and said there's no further threat to the university community.

The suspect was taken into custody in the death of 22-year-old Laken Hope Riley. The body of the Augusta University College of Nursing student was found near running trails Thursday after she didn't return from a run.

The arrest comes after a highly visible police investigation Friday that centered on an apartment complex just south of the wooded parkland where Riley's body was found.

University of Georgia Police Chief Jeff Clark had said earlier "We're not going to leave any rock unturned in this investigation," noting there has not been a homicide on campus in the last 20 years.

"A suspect in the murder of Laken Riley has been taken into custody by the University of Georgia Police Department," the university police announced in a statement. "At this time, there are no indications of a continuing threat to the UGA campus related to this matter."

Riley's body was found Thursday afternoon after a friend told police she had not returned from a morning run, authorities said. She was unconscious and had "visible injuries" when officers found her, the University of Georgia Police Department said. Officers found her body in a forested area near Lake Herrick that includes trails popular with runners and walkers. Emergency medical responders determined she had died before officers found her.

Officials have classified the death as a homicide and said they were checking security cameras and advising students to travel in groups and avoid the wooded area where her body was found. Friday, police had set up a mobile command post at an apartment complex just south of the wooded area, with more than a dozen officers present. At one point, officers searched a dumpster at a gas station across the street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Athens-Clarke County Police Department joined the university police department in the investigation.

Riley's sister, Lauren Phillips, paid tribute to her Friday in an Instagram post, calling her "the best sister and my built in best friend from the very first second."

"This isn't fair and I will never understand it but I know you are in heaven with the man you loved most right now," Phillips wrote. "I'm not sure how I'm going to do this but it's all going to be for you from now on. I cannot wait to give you the biggest hug someday. I will miss and love you forever Laken."

Riley had studied at the University of Georgia through the spring of 2023 before transferring to Augusta University's College of Nursing, according to a statement from the University of Georgia, which does not have a nursing program. She remained active in the sorority she had joined at the University of Georgia.

Riley graduated in 2020 from River Ridge High School in Woodstock, where she ran cross country.

"Our community and our world lost a shining light with the tragic passing of Laken," Cherokee County schools Superintendent Brian Hightower said in a statement. "An outstanding scholar athlete, Laken inspired classmates and teachers with her love of learning and her kindness to all. We ask that the community please keep her family in their hearts."

The University of Georgia canceled classes Friday.

Freshman business major Paige Soskel, who was having coffee Friday with fellow freshman Julia Lambert in downtown Athens, said she was stunned that Riley was killed during the day.

"It was kind of just surreal to think that we have friends in the sorority that she was in. And just to think that it's somebody that people we know actually know is just scary -- that it could be anyone."