BASEBALL

UAPB 20-32, ARKANSAS BAPTIST 6-3

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff racked up a combined 37 hits to pick up a pair of seven-inning victories at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (4-2) ran out to a 4-0 lead in the opener and led 11-2 after five innings before ripping off nine runs in the sixth, highlighted by a three-run home run by Lawrence Noble. Ben VanMaanen and Edwin DeLaCruz both had three hits in the game for the Golden Lions. DeLaCruz drove in four runs.

Johnathan Taylor and Henner Gonzalez had two hits apiece for Arkansas Baptist (0-2).

In the second game, the Buffaloes held a 3-0 advantage in the first inning, but a 14-run second by UAPB started its onslaught. Ten Golden Lion players had at least two hits, led by three each from Donavan Noble and Jaylon Nauden. Shadarious Plummer finished with four runs batted in during the win, including a three-RBI double in the sixth inning.

UAPB also held Arkansas Baptist to just two hits. Brett Kennett got the victory on the mound after striking out 7 and allowing 3 runs over 3 innings.