Bella Vista seeks input on rule change regarding steepness of driveways

BELLA VISTA -- The Bella Vista Planning Commission and the city's Planning Division are seeking public input regarding upcoming changes to the allowed steepness of driveways.

Residents are asked to weigh in with their thoughts regarding driveway grades by completing an online survey at https://forms.office.com/g/wT8wbyumE2, according to a news release from the city.

The survey can be taken until March 4, and the collected data will be compiled and presented March 11 during a public hearing before the Planning Commission.

Email planning@bellavistaar.gov or call 479-268-4980 for more information.