BASEBALL

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 9, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS 8

The University of Central Arkansas picked up a win in its home-opener Friday afternoon at Bear Stadium in Conway, beating previously undefeated Southern Illinois.

After a scoreless first inning, UCA (2-4) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second when Mason King's double down the left field line scored Preston Curtis to make it 1-0.

Southern Illinois (4-1) scored two runs in the top of the third inning on Bennett Eltoft's double to right, but UCA answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame to take a 5-2 lead.

UCA added runs in the fourth and fifth, on a Jagger Schattle double and a King flyout, respectively, to go ahead 7-2.

Southern Illinois scored two runs each in the sixth, seventh and eight innings to regain the lead, but a bases-loaded walk by Bryce Cermenelli tied the game. Reid Bowman's lineout scored Drew Sturgeon for the game-winning run.

Cermenelli led UCA with three RBI, followed by King and Schattlee with two each. He was one of three Bears with two hits.