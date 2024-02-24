Church notes: Lent services, Men’s groups, Bible studies, activities and pantries available

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sundays. Sunday School for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level. Adult Bible Class is at 9:45 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall.

Lenten worship services are Wednesdays at 6 p.m. A light supper will be served prior to these at 5 p.m.

The Adult Choir rehearsals will follow the Lenten services. They are at 6:30 p.m. in the choir room on Wednesdays and Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesday.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790). The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Friday.

Information: 855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd. Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Services are livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube and recordings are posted on the website.

Our Lenten devotional "Conspire to Inspire" is available on our website homepage.

The Presbyterian Men's Group will meet at 9:30 a.m. March 2 in the Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2390 or the about and visitors tabs of pcbv.org.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville at 901 N.E. J St., Bentonville holds services in person and online at 10:15 a.m. on Sundays.

During the season of Lent, the church's theme is "Pause: Spending Lent with the Psalms" as they slow down and make space to be present to God and one another. This week in worship and study, they will reflect on Psalm 27.

On Sundays, join us at 9 a.m. for adult Bible study, 11:30 a.m. for children's ministry, 11:30 a.m. for handbell rehearsals, and 4 p.m. for youth group. Choir rehearses on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Handbell rehearsals are 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11 a.m. for Benton County residents. Volunteers are welcome to help on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Information: 273-5450 or fpcbentonville.org.

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista, holds services at 10 a.m. each Sunday, during which there is a Kid's Connect as well as a nursery.

Women's Bible Study, open to all women in the community, is studying Genesis 1-11: Creation, Sin, and the Nature of God. It has two study times to choose from, 9:15 to 11 a.m. and 5:30 to 6:45 p.m. The cost of the book is $10.

The Men's Bible Fellowship meets every Wednesday at 9 a.m. In the evening is a new Men's Bible Fellows, which began February 22 at 6 p.m. and will meet every other week. The study is open to all men in the community.

Prayer Fellowship meets at 9:30 a.m. each Wednesday in the chapel. The Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. and choir practice is at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong Group meets from 9 to 10 a.m. in Fellowship Hall each Thursday. A number of Community Life Groups are also available to join.

If you have a prayer request, contact the church office at karen@bvcc.net.

Information: 855-1126 or email questions@bvcc.net.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Highland Christian Church is hiring a part-time Choir Director. Please contact the church for more information.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Village Bible Church, located at 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., will host a workshop and light breakfast for Into the Light, a nonprofit faith-based ministry, from 8 to 10 a.m. on March 7.

This workshop will provide information about human trafficking affecting the region and is designed for youth directors, school counselors, school nurses, parents, law enforcement officials and other interested parties.

A fundraising breakfast for Into the Light will take place 8 to 10 a.m. March 8. The event will feature Into The Light speakers and a Law Enforcement presentation by a local officer. Deadline to sign up for these events is March 4.

Both events will take place at the Hiwasse Mercantile, 13587 AR-279, Gravette. Sign up at vbcbv.org/events/into-the-light/.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville, holds services at 9 and 11 a.m. Sundays and are available live on Facebook, YouTube and on the website.

Information: centraltolife.com.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin St., Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. and at 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11 a.m. service is also live-streamed on YouTube.

A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m.

Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 5 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 6-12 meet in the youth room in Lower Knox and are divided by age. The adult Bible study meets in Upper Calvin, the Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom, and the Open Door class meets in Upper Witherspoon.

The Youth Group (5th-12th graders) meets every Wednesday in Lower Witherspoon from 6-7:30 p.m.

During Lent, two Bible studies are offered, at noon and at 6 p.m., in the church library and on Zoom.

The annual business meeting will convene after the 11 a.m. service in the sanctuary on Feb. 25 and will be followed by lunch in Fellowship Hall.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4211, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, Springdale, holds Sunday services led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at 10:30 a.m. both in person and livestreamed on YouTube and the church website. Church van pickup is available; call the church office if you would like a ride.

Sunday School classes for children, youth and adults begin at 9:30 a.m. as well as a confirmation class taught by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold at the same time. Other classes for adults will continue to meet, including Lectionary study at 9 a.m. each Monday, Ladies' Wednesday Morning Zoom Fellowship, which meets at 7 a.m.

This Lent, the church will focus on congregational growth through practices of spiritual discipline and acts of love, to empower Christ's body and uplift his people. These activities include Acts in 40 Days, daily activities to take on spiritual practices as a united congregation. A video blog allows all to study and learn more about Lent. Wednesday Night Lenten Studies are complete with dinner, fellowship and education.

On Sunday, youth will meet noon to 5 p.m. in the youth room to discuss "Surrendering All to God." There will be lunch/social time, activities and worship, message and small groups.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach for those in need, are from 9:30 to 11 a.m. in the Narthex.

Information: 751-2040 or fpcspringdale.org.

