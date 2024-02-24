College basketball roundup

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

John Brown women keep rolling

Tarrah Stephens and Natalie Smith scored 19 points each as John Brown extended its winning streak to 22 games with a 62-47 victory Thursday night over Southwestern Christian in Sooner Athletic Conference play in Bethany, Okla.

The Golden Eagles (24-3, 21-0), ranked 13th in the latest NAIA poll, pulled away in the second quarter as they outscored the Eagles 21-10 and stretched a three-point lead into a 32-18 cushion. John Brown made it stand by holding its opponent to 15 of 60 (25%) shooting.

Stephens and Smith were the only players in double figures for the Golden Eagles, who will host Mid-America Christian at 2 p.m. today. A John Brown victory would complete a perfect run through SAC play, the first time that has been done since Oklahoma City went 16-0 in conference play during the 2012-13 season.

Golden Eagles claim road victory

Malachi Reeves' jumper in the lane snapped a 59-59 deadlock with 2:29 left to play and lifted John Brown to a 66-62 victory over Southwestern Christian during Sooner Athletic Conference action Thursday in Bethany, Okla.

Reeves followed a Josh Stewart bucket with a free throw to give the Golden Eagles (15-11, 13-8) a 64-59 lead with 11 seconds remaining. Jason Douglas-Stanle's three-point pulled the host Eagles within 64-62 with five seconds left, but Reeves sealed the win with two free throws a second later.

Drew Miller finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead John Brown, which closes out its regular season today with a home game against Mid-America Christian. Trae Oetting contributed 14 points, followed by Reeves with 11.