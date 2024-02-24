Cowboys’ issue with QB complicated

DALLAS -- The question the Cowboys face isn't whether the organization wants Dak Prescott to remain their quarterback into the future.

It does.

The question is whether the club can reconcile what it will cost to go forward with a quarterback who has been unable to lead the team past the divisional round of the playoffs.

That's a more complicated discussion.

The temptation will be to reduce this conversation to its most simplistic, polarizing level. Either you're on Team Dak or you aren't.

But that's not what this is about.

Prescott is one of the better quarterbacks in the NFL. Period. The only debate on this point is how high he ranks.

Once you find yourself in this company, the conversation fragments once again. Is he an elite player at the position? Can he lift a team on his shoulder pads and lead them to a title?

Is he a franchise quarterback?

Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes falls into that category. The debate centers on whether anyone else belongs.

There are currently 10 quarterbacks who count more than $32 million on the salary cap heading into the 2024 season. How many of those players have won a Super Bowl?

Three. Mahomes, Matthew Stafford and Russell Wilson.

How many in the top 10 have gotten their team to the Super Bowl?

The same three.

Mahomes ranks third on the quarterback pay scale with a cap hit of $58.6 million. But here's the thing. Even when the Chiefs star separates himself with his performance, he doesn't separate himself from the wage scale.

If you rank among the top five quarterback salaries in the league, you're being paid like a franchise quarterback whether you've reached that level or not.

Quick aside: This isn't the place to rail against the dramatic acceleration of quarterback salaries. Has it been disproportionate to other positions?

Sure. Will the Cowboys' Jerry Jones and other owners argue the league needs a cap within a cap to ensure that quarterback contracts can't escalate beyond a certain percentage of the overall payroll?

Probably. But that's a discussion for the next collective bargaining agreement. And if owners want to have that discussion, they need to put the use of the franchise tag and other restrictions that tilt in their favor back on the table.

The market has evolved to this lucrative point with quarterback contracts. That's a reality. The Cowboys and every other team operate in that market.

That's a different reality from whether Jones and the Cowboys are comfortable and willing to pay Prescott according to the market.

You can argue this is splitting hairs. It's not. When a quarterback consumes nearly a quarter of the available cap space for the entire roster -- which Prescott does at the moment -- a pointed discussion about the use of financial resources is required.

A lot of people view the upcoming decision as a binary choice. Either the Cowboys extend Prescott and tie the organization's fortunes to him even longer or don't touch the deal, absorb the massive $59.46 million cap hit -- the second highest in the league behind Cleveland's Deshaun Watson -- and potentially prepare for life after No. 4.

But there's another way to carve out the cap space needed to operate in the coming months.

Two voidable years exist on Prescott's contract after this season. An automatic conversion can turn part of his base salary into a signing bonus that's then distributed over those three seasons.

Prescott is scheduled to receive $29 million in base salary. Dallas could choose to put all but $1.21 million of that into a signing bonus, which would lower his cap hit to $40.9 million for the upcoming season.

If this is the path Dallas chooses it likely would be taken by March 13, which is the start of the league year.

Prescott owns the leverage in these negotiations. Some suggest that means the club has no option but to extend him.

But the Cowboys do have an option. That option would inflict immediate financial pain and constrict other moves the club can make in the coming months, but that choice belongs to the Jones family.

You can say the Cowboys must keep Prescott and sign him to an extension.

You can land on the other side of the argument.

You can kick the can down the road for another season.

Whatever side you take, you should acknowledge this is a reasonable, responsible conversation.