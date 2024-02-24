Marriages

Sean Engle, 36, and Kimberly Daggitt, 35, both of Little Rock.

Durant Edwards, 46, and Danielle Stanford, 48, both of Little Rock.

Robert Stephenson, 29, and Cortney Reuter, 27, both of Maumelle.

Tyreece Brown, 42, and Nina William, 50, both of Little Rock.

Narkisha Scott, 46, and Shantia Phillips, 35, both of Little Rock.

Jomar De Guzman, 30, and Amanda Brazier, 31, both of Little Rock.

Paul Black, 73, and Dale McClellan, 71, both of Little Rock.

Samantha Montgomery, 32, and Timothy Norvell, 37, both of Jacksonville.

Steve Miller, 24, of Sherwood, and Bailey Byrne, 27, of Conway.

Luis Rivera, 25, and Madison Jackson, 26, both of North Little Rock.

Jerome Robinson, 22, and Shimin Su, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

24-518. Jerahmeel Israel v. Breyonna Israel.

24-521. Sharlay Howard v. Louis Altstatt.

24-523. Robin Shantell Jefferson v. Curtis Jefferson.

24-524. Shirley Gattis v. Dwayne Forbes.

24-527. Muhammad Shajaat v. Kulssom Mushtaq Shaikh.

24-528. Erika Nichole Daniels v. Joshua Taylor Daniels.

24-531. Emily Walls v. Allie Morgan.

GRANTED

23-1931. Lynn Marshall v. Howard Marshall.

23-3781. Jose Ivan Perez Aguilar v. Abigail Torres.

23-3295. Shayla Rolle v. Delano Rolle.

23-3959. Zkochia Watson v. Kendrick Ransom.