ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: String quartet offers ‘On Being Enslaved’ at cultural center





MUSIC

'On Being Enslaved'

The Marian Anderson String Quartet -- Marianne Henry and Nicole Cherry, violins; Diedra Lawrence, viola; and Prudence McDaniel, cello -- performs a program titled "On Being Enslaved," under the auspices of the Chamber Music Society of Little Rock, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mosaic Templars Cultural Center, 501 W. Ninth St., Little Rock.

The program: "At the Purchaser's Option" by Rhiannon Giddens; "Follow the Drinking Gourd" by Jonathan McNair; "Crucifixion/In Memoriam: Marian Anderson" by Samuel Adler; "In Honor of Marian Anderson -- Wayfaring Stranger" by David Wallace; the String Quartet No. 12 in F major, "American," by Antonin Dvorak; and "Lift Ev'ry Voice and Sing" by John Rosamond Johnson and James Weldon Johnson.

Tickets are $25, free for students of all ages. Visit chambermusicLR.com.

'Sounds in the Stacks'

The Central Arkansas Library System's "Sounds in the Stacks" series of community concerts at library branches, now in its ninth year, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Sidney S. McMath Library, 2100 John Barrow Road, Little Rock, with a performance by jazzman Sam Carroll.

The monthly concerts highlight area musicians with one-hour concerts, all of which start at 6:30 p.m. Admission to all concerts is free. The rest of the lineup:

◼️ March 19, Max Milam Library, 609 Aplin Ave., Perryville: Rackensack Folklore Society

◼️ April 18, Oley E. Rooker Library, 11 Otter Creek Court, Little Rock: saxophonist Michael Eubanks

◼️ May 2, Roosevelt Thompson Library, 38 Rahling Circle, Little Rock: Bluesboy Jag (blues guitar and vocals with handmade cigar-box guitars)

◼️ June 24, Amy Sanders Library, 10200 Johnson Drive, Sherwood: Rodger King, country and folk guitar and vocals

◼️ July 24, John Gould Fletcher Library, 823 N. Buchanan St., Little Rock: Rackensack Folklore Society

◼️ Aug. 27, Esther Dewitt Nixon Library, 703 W. Main St., Jacksonville: pop/blues singer-guitarist Charlotte Taylor

◼️ Sept. 16, Dee Brown Library, 6325 Baseline Road, Little Rock: jazz keyboardist Julia Buckingham

◼️ Oct. 7, Adolphine Fletcher Terry Library, 2015 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock: pop/country guitar/vocal duo Casey Penn & Tiffany Turner

◼️ Nov. 14, Maumelle Library, 10 Lake Pointe Drive, Maumelle: pop/country band Leslie Oden & Southern Frayed.

For more information, call (501) 320-5728, email jmiller@cals.org or visit cals.org/sounds-in-the-stacks.

UALR ensembles

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Jazz and Wind Ensembles perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock.

The Wind Ensemble will perform "On Parade" by Amanda Aldridge, "With Soul Serene" by James David, "Amazing Grace" by John Newton in an arrangement by Frank Ticheli and "A Mother of a Revolution!" by Omar Thomas. Nickolas Doshier conducts.

The Jazz Ensemble program, five selections in honor of Black History Month, includes "Buckjump" by Trombone Shorty, "There's a Boat Dat's Leavin' Soon for New York" from George Gershwin's opera "Porgy and Bess," Nat "King" Cole's "Straighten Up and Fly Right" featuring student singer Andrew Battie, Miles Davis' "All Blues," and Chicago's "25 or 6 to 4." Michael Underwood conducts.

Admission is free.

ON THE PODIUM

Dahomey architecture

Lynne Larsen, assistant professor of art history at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, will discuss her research into the West African country of Dahomey and her book, "Dahomey's Royal Architecture: An Earthen Record of Construction, Subjugation and Reclamation," 6 p.m. Thursday in the Kendall Nugent Center at Philander Smith University, 900 W. Daisy L. Gatson Bates Drive, Little Rock. She will also provide insights into her contribution to the movie "The Woman King." The lecture bridges Black History Month (February) and Women's History Month (March). Admission is free; register at tinyurl.com/2s3nvmjk.

Trailblazing women

Danielle Dreilinger, a national rewrite editor for Gannett/USA Today Network, discusses her book, "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live," noon Wednesday at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock, under the auspices of the Women's Foundation of Arkansas, the Central Arkansas Library System and the ESSE Purse Museum & Store.

A book signing will follow the talk; Pyramid Art, Books and Custom Framing will have copies of the book available for sale.

The book's publisher, W.W. Norton, describes Dreilinger's work as a "surprising, often fiercely feminist, always fascinating, yet barely known, history of home economics [that] traces the field's history from Black colleges to Eleanor Roosevelt to Okinawa, from a Betty Crocker brigade to DIY techies."

Admission is free but attendees must register in advance at vents.cals.org/event/10123683.

Danielle Dreilinger discusses her book, "The Secret History of Home Economics: How Trailblazing Women Harnessed the Power of Home and Changed the Way We Live," Wednesday Feb. 28 at Little Rock's Ron Robinson Theater. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





