Four people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Orlando Pintado, 45, homeless of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing governmental operations. Pintado was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Alexander Cruz-Salazar, 28, of 3700 Victoria Drive in Baton Rouge, La., was arrested Thursday in connection with rape. Cruz-Salazar was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Cristian Jiminez-Villela, 27, homeless of Springdale was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking. Jiminez-Villela was being held at the Washington County Detention Center Friday with no bond set.

