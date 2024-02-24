U.S., South Korea fly warplanes in drill

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea and the United States flew advanced stealth fighters in a joint missile-interception drill Friday over the Korean Peninsula, South Korea's air force said, an apparent response to a spate of weapons tests this year by rival North Korea.

North Korea has conducted six rounds of missile tests so far this year, most of them reportedly involving cruise missiles that typically fly at a low altitude to overcome opponents' missile defenses. Analysts say that in the event of a conflict, North Korea aims to use cruise missiles to strike U.S. aircraft carriers as well as U.S. military bases in Japan.

South Korea's air force said in a statement that the drill on Friday involved fifth-generation stealth F-35A fighter jets from both countries and other fighter jets from South Korea. It said the U.S. F-35As were deployed in South Korea on Wednesday from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan.

North Korea has ramped up its weapons tests since 2022 in what experts call an attempt to increase its leverage in future diplomacy. South Korea and the U.S. have responded by expanding their military exercises and a trilateral training involving Japan.

On the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Rio De Janeiro on Thursday, the top diplomats from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan agreed to strengthen their joint response capability against North Korea's evolving nuclear threats and coordinate to block the North's financing of its nuclear program, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

Gas leak forces evacuations in Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- A suspected gas leak at the headquarters of Sweden's security agency Friday forced authorities to evacuate some 500 people from the facility, Swedish broadcaster TV4 said.

Seven people from the headquarters in Solna, just north of Stockholm, were hospitalized, police spokesperson Anders Bryngelsson told the TT news agency. He said there were no reports that anyone was seriously injured.

Emergency services had decided to evacuate the entire building because of a "suspected gas leak," Bryngelsson said. He did not elaborate. The evacuation "involves several hundred people. It is a large workplace," he told TT.

The people admitted to the hospital had breathing problems, authorities said. Some of them were officers who smelled gas when they arrived at the scene, police said.

Images shared from the scene showed first responders and police officers wearing gas masks, and Swedish media reported that a zone measuring almost 550 yards in diameter was set up protectively.

Storm damages Swedish train station

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- A storm packing strong winds in Sweden tore a roof off the main train station in Goteborg on Friday, knocking out power and temporarily halting rail traffic in and out of the country's second-largest city. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The storm blustered along the coasts of southern Scandinavia overnight with the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issuing its second-highest warning Friday. About 4,000 people were without power on Sweden's west coast, the Swedish TT news agency said.

Photos from Goteborg, on Sweden's western coast, showed part of a roof across the tracks at the central station, with local officials saying it was unclear when train traffic would resume. A bridge in the archipelago north of Goteborg was closed to traffic, the Swedish Aftonbladet newspaper said.

By midday, some of the tracks at the station were reopened at reduced capacity, Angelika Knutsson, a spokeswoman for the Swedish Transport Administration, told the public broadcaster SVT.

The Goteborg police said they received about 200 calls about trees being knocked down on roads overnight. Denmark's Meteorological Institute said the storm, which it named Rolf, was mainly raging across the north and northwestern part of the country.

Five migrants die when boat capsizes

VALLETTA, Malta -- A 25-foot boat loaded with migrants capsized off Malta on Friday as rescue operations were underway, killing five people and injuring eight, Maltese officials said.

Twenty-one other survivors were taken to a migrant detention center on the Mediterranean island nation. Search operations were continuing offshore to ensure that no other passengers remained in the sea.

Col. Edric Zahra, deputy commander of the Armed Forces of Malta, said the operations center received a call at 10:45 a.m. Friday about a migrant boat around 5 miles out and heading toward Malta.

An armed forces aircraft spotted the boat, and a vessel was dispatched to the area. When the rescue operation began, the boat capsized. Zahra said there had been no collision, but that the boat capsized "due to instability" as the passengers moved around.

The armed forces sent more boats to try to help, and a police investigation was launched.

The migrants hailed from Egypt, Syria, Ghana and Eritrea. The five killed included four men and one woman.





A police officer with a gas mask stands guard near the Security Police's headquarters in Solna, north of Stockholm, Sweden, Friday Feb. 23, 2024. A suspected gas leak at the headquarters of Sweden's security agency on Friday forced the authorities to evacuate some 500 people from the facility, Swedish broadcaster TV4 said. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

