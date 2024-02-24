Idaho execution set after appeal denied

BOISE, Idaho -- A U.S. appeals court panel on Friday declined to delay Idaho's scheduled execution next week of one of the nation's longest-serving death row inmates.

Thomas Creech was sentenced to death in 1983 for killing a fellow prison inmate, David Jensen, with a battery-filled sock. Creech, 73, had previously been convicted of four murders and was already serving life in prison when he killed Jensen.

He is also suspected of several other killings dating back half a century.

His attorneys had asked a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in San Francisco to delay Creech's death by lethal injection, set for Wednesday.

They said they needed additional time to pursue a claim that, under the nation's evolving standards of decency, his death sentence should be set aside because it was issued by a judge -- not a jury. Among people on death row around the country, just 2.1% were sentenced to death by a judge alone, they said.

During oral arguments Thursday, the three judges expressed skepticism. They noted that while arguments about "evolving standards of decency" have been used to bar the execution of juveniles or people with severe developmental delays, Creech's lawyers had presented little or no evidence that the people in the U.S. increasingly disfavor the execution of inmates who were sentenced by judges rather than juries. The panel also rejected the idea that any national movement away from executions of judge-sentenced prisoners is a new development.

"We gave you an opportunity to tell us what evidence you have of an evolving standard, and you haven't provided anything," Judge Jay Bybee told Jonah Horwitz, an attorney for Creech. "This feels like it's a delay for delay's sake and it's a shot in the dark."

An Ohio native, Creech's history of being involved in or suspected of murders dates back half a century. In 1974, he was acquitted in the stabbing death of 70-year-old retiree Paul Shrader in Tucson, Ariz.; Creech was a cook who lived at the motel where Shrader's body was found.

He then moved to Portland, Ore., where he worked as a maintenance worker or sexton at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. The body of 22-year-old William Joseph Dean was found in Creech's living quarters on Aug. 7, 1974, and a grocery store worker in Salem, Sandra Jane Ramsamooj, was shot to death that same day.

In November, Creech and his 17-year-old girlfriend were hitchhiking in Idaho when two traveling housepainters picked them up. The pair -- John Wayne Bradford, 40, and Edward Thomas Arnold, 34 -- were found shot to death and partially buried along a highway. Creech was convicted. His girlfriend testified against him.

During police interrogations, Creech made some far-fetched claims -- claims that his attorneys say he made under the influence of so-called truth serum -- that he had killed 42 people, some in satanic rituals and others in contract killings for motorcycle gangs in several states. Authorities were unable to corroborate most of his claims, but said they did find two bodies based on information he provided and they did tie him to nine killings: two in Nevada, two in Oregon, two in Idaho and one each in Wyoming, Arizona and California.