Tad Jude, 72, a former Republican state senator from Maple Grove, Minn., said he would tackle immigration policy because the country needs "to have a border that's effective and an immigration system that works," if he wins a House seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips, who is running for president.

Tim Burke, a former employee of the Daily Beast and Deadspin, faces 14 counts including conspiracy and wiretapping as federal prosecutors claimed he tapped into a streaming feed site where he acquired unbroadcast video clips of former Fox News star Tucker Carlson and other personalities.

Taylor Thompson, a former Spirit Airlines employee, was sentenced to two months in prison followed by eight months of home confinement, and ordered to pay restitution for her role in a ticket-changing scheme that cost the airline nearly $265,000.

Robert Kemp, 19, and a 14-year-old were arrested in connection with a November break-in of a Secret Service vehicle used by Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden's adult granddaughter, according to authorities and court documents.

Julio Lopez, a Mexican citizen who witnesses say stabbed an off-duty law enforcement officer on a Jan. 24 Alaska Airlines flight to Las Vegas and told authorities he intended to kill the victim, was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, according to federal court records in Nevada.

Eric Lira, a Texas-based therapist and the first person charged using the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, was sentenced to three months in federal prison for supplying performance enhancers to a pair of Nigerian athletes.

Kristel Candelario, a Cleveland 32-year-old accused of leaving her 16-month-old daughter home alone for 10 days while she vacationed, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and child endangerment as part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Robert Rotter, sheriff of Iowa County, Iowa, identified a woman recovered from Amana Lily Lake as Melody Hoffman, 20 -- who was found by investigators using data from an iPhone and Apple Watch.

Katie Rinderle, a teacher at Due West Elementary School in Cobb County, Ga., had her firing for reading a book on gender fluidity upheld by the state Board of Education, as she violated the district's policy barring teaching on controversial issues.