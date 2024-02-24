On supporting Israel

Communist Russia attacked Ukraine, and to this day Ukraine is being supported by a number of countries. Here in the USA, people were flying the blue and yellow flag, wearing blue and yellow, and sporting blue and yellow pins.

Here we are living in the Bible Belt, and I have not seen or heard of any support for Israel.

I have personally experienced antisemitism aimed at me. How can this be a "Christian" area while Jews are being defamed? After all, on Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacked Israel, just like Communist Russia attacked Ukraine.

If you have a Bible, read about God's support of Israel. I believe Israel is mentioned around 2,500 times in the Bible.

THOMAS O. HOFFMAN

Bella Vista

Whither Trumpers?

I would clear the air by stating that I am a conservative voter who tends to vote for who I feel is the most qualified for a given position regardless of their party affiliation. I do have a problem/question with MAGA Trump, given the solid and voluminous amount of evidence that he is a self-serving criminal, election-interferer, tax-evader, sex offender, illegal possessor of classified documents, business-records falsifier, insurrection instigator, Putin buddy, blah-blah-blah, and the list goes on. Plus he is really not a very nice guy.

He has tremendous support from the Republican Party, Arkansas voters, and our own governor despite his despicable behavior. There are seemingly hundreds of letters to the editor of this paper written about him and his alleged crimes. Day in and day out, people write about his deplorable behavior. That brings me to my question.

Why, given his huge volume of followers and all of this negative press he is given from letter-writers, does nobody seem to write a letter to the editor in support of him?

CHRIS KACENA

North Little Rock

Will cost GOP dearly

My goodness, it is becoming quite costly to be a supporter of the Great Orange One. He hates using his own money to fund his campaign, and now he is on the hook for almost half a billion dollars in criminal penalties. The MAGA crowd will be getting some serious unrelenting requests for their continued financial support.

Recently, Citizen Trump installed his daughter-in-law at the Republican National Committee. She wasted no time declaring that all money coming into the RNC will be used exclusively to fund his presidential campaign. Make no mistake; this is the official end of the Republican Party. Dead. Over. Bamboozled by a grifting family known as the Trump Family Crime Syndicate. Yikes! This is one for the history books.

MELODIE MARCKS

Fayetteville

Perilous occupation

I don't think I would like to walk in front of any of our congressmen or senators working in Washington, D.C., at night.

BOB MASSERY

Little Rock

Gone, not forgotten

You know, no matter who we are, what we do, no matter how busy we are, or think we are, the dead who have gone on before us are always with us. True, they may have preceded us heavenward, been cremated, buried, celebrated, memorialized, and honored with funerals, life-honored services, and public religious rites, but they will still always be there with us in our memories.

So, on occasion, when we finally decide to slow down from our hectic schedules, however real or imagined they may be, and when we free ourselves from our own vanity of self, we might just take an unencumbered moment to remember those who shared warm memories with us from our past.

Those bygone folks won't mind how long it takes for us to wind down and find that time to sit a spell with them. After all, they're more patient now and not going anywhere anytime soon. So, we owe ourselves the time to give ourselves the gift of memory and take a moment on occasion to just chill out with long-lost loved ones and enjoy some precious seconds as though time is standing still. We might just find ourselves enjoying a chuckle or two or maybe even a shared tear over a privately owned experience or remembrance. Or recollect a favorite snapshot taken or secrets shared only between the two of you.

And then again, we might discover that even a bit of belated forgiveness might be the proper ticket in the moment.

Who knows? If we'd take that special break to reminisce, we might just find those special words in our mind that we'd been searching for before when we'd been face to face. Yes, I know, too little, too late now. But, maybe, better late than never. You never know. When the time comes for us to be present in the quiet between you and the ones you miss, I still believe that in that closeness, communication is still possible.

So, how about you? Is it time you spared a moment for you and you-know-who?

TYLER THOMPSON

Little Rock