100 years ago

Feb. 24, 1924

FORT SMITH -- Jess Huey, fugitive from justice, charged with the fatal shooting of Eulin Odom of Fort Smith during a card game in an abandoned cabin hear Moore's Rock, Wednesday night was captured by Deputies W. S. Bushmier, J. D. Cluck and Van Ingram six miles below Van Buren tonight and is in the jail at Van Buren. Odom, when captured, was walking along the Arkansas river levee in the direction of Fort Smith. He was armed with a rifle and 25 rounds of ammunition but was nearly famished and readily surrendered. He said that he had eaten only one meal since his disappearance Wednesday night.

50 years ago

Feb. 24, 1974

Those large Harley-Davidson motorcycles that prompt visions of a helmeted policeman lurking behind a billboard may soon be gone from North Little Rock's Police Department. A federally funded study of the Department last summer recommended their abolishment and Chief William D. Younts, who became the head of the Department last month, concurrs with the suggestion. "There is no obvious police need for these expensive vehicles," the report said. "There are no areas of high traffic congestion, no special enforcement problem areas, no freeway patrol responsibilities and no highly congested downtown areas which normally justify motocycles." They are idle 16 hours a day and should be replaced by cars that could be used by all the policemen on a 24-hour a day basis, the report said.

25 years ago

Feb. 24, 1999

Advocates on both sides of the debate to ban gays as foster parents had their say Tuesday at a Child Welfare Agency Review Board hearing, but they promised it wouldn't be their last words on the subject. The speakers said the statements they made at the 4 1/ 2 -hour public hearing were not intended to sway the board's opinion as much as to prepare for a court challenge that the new rule is expected to trigger. Last month, the board gave preliminary approval to rules that prevent anyone who engages in homosexual activity or who has an adult in the home who engages in homosexual activity from becoming a foster parent. A mandatory 30-day comment period on the rules ends Monday.

10 years ago

Feb. 24, 2014

A $2.7 million plan for the proposed walkway along Broadway Bridge will start making its way into city board meetings and the private sector this week in presentations from Pulaski County Judge Buddy Villines, who is seeking contributions to fund it. The walkway, originally designed as a 20-foot expanse in 2012, would be 16-feet wide, run along the east side of the bridge and pay tribute to military veterans. About half of the $2.7 million would include LED lighting, akin to the lighting on the Two Rivers Park bridge. The Broadway Bridge is also part of the Arkansas River Trail.