OTHERS SAY: Joe Biden condemns himself in attack on shrinkflation

Traditionally, the sitting president gives a pre-Super Bowl interview. The president gets to address a large audience and softball questions. The network gets the prestige of interviewing the president. But for the second year in a row, Biden declined the invitation.

Politically, this is understandable. Special counsel Robert Hur's recent report described the president as "a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." Hur said the president didn't remember when his term as vice president began and ended. He even forgot when his son Beau died. Biden then held a disastrous news conference demonstrating his memory lapses to the country.

But Biden--or at least his political team--couldn't let the Super Bowl pass without comment.

"When buying snacks for the game, you might have noticed one thing: Sports drink bottles are smaller, a bag of chips has fewer chips, but they're still charging you just as much," Biden said in a heavily edited video.

Shrinkflation is a real problem. It's all over the grocery stores. But see if you can spot the problem with where Biden places the blame for this phenomenon.

"Some companies are trying to pull a fast one by shrinking the products," he said.

Blaming Big Snack for smaller portions is simply an attempt to deflect attention from the real culprit. Companies didn't shrink their products previously because they feared consumers would turn to their competitors. Under Biden, however, producers are all facing the same pressure--runaway inflation. They can shrink their products because the alternative, raising prices, is even more unpalatable.