PREP BASKETBALL: Bergman uses strong second-half performance to defeat Hackett in 3A regional

BOONEVILLE -- A defensive run in the second half sparked the Bergman Panthers on Friday night.

Bergman didn't allow a field goal for 14 minutes and coasted to a 61-37 win over Hackett in the semifinals of the Class 3A Region 1 Tournament.

Bergman (29-10), the second seed from the 3A-1 Conference, will play the winner of Friday's late game between 3A-1 champion Elkins and Booneville at 7:30 p.m. today for the top seed in next week's state tournament.

Hackett led 26-25 on a three-pointer by Kanon Fisher with 2:32 left before halftime on Friday.

Junior guard Dylan Friend drove for a basket, and the inside tandem of Sawyer Schubert and Kaden Ponder scored successive baskets to end the half to put Bergman up 31-26 at the half

Junior guard Zion Fultz opened the third quarter with a three-pointer, Friend drove for a basket and Fultz hit two free throws to balloon Bergman's lead to 38-26 with 5:35 left in the quarter.

"That was a pivotal part of the game," Bergman Coach Bo Martin said. "The boys came out at halftime ready to play. We really hit another level, defensively, intensity-wise. We did an excellent job defensively in the second half."

Bergman held Hackett (24-6) scoreless from the floor in the third quarter, allowing just six free throws in the quarter, and scored the final seven points of the quarter for a 47-32 lead.

"I've got kids that are made from the right stuff," Martin said. "They got tougher throughout the year. That's what it takes in the second half on back-to-back nights against quality opponents. They dug in and did what we had to do the second half."

Friend started the run that ended the third quarter with a driving layup, Ponder converted a three-point play after a basket inside and Noah Royce drove for a basket.

Bryson Bauer opened the fourth quarter with another three-point play, driving for a basket and adding the free throws to complete a 10-0 run.

"They went on two 10-0 runs and we never recovered from that," Hackett Coach Kent Elmore said. "They exposed us on our weaknesses. We have to do a better job the next time."

Hayden Foster scored inside for Hackett with 4:26 left that ended the 14-minute span without a field goal.

"They're good," Elmore said. "I think we made two field goals in the second half. Credit to them. That's why they're up there in the rankings. It was a five-point game at half. They adjusted better than we adjusted."

Ponder and Schubert combined for 19 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks.

"It's a matchup nightmare for us," Elmore said. "They're long at every position. We're not very long, we're just physical."

The guard duo of Friend and Fultz combined for 32 points with Friend scoring 20.

Foster scored 15 points and yanked down eight rebounds for Hackett (24-6), which will play in the third-place game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Eli Slavens scored 11 for the Hornets.

GIRLS

BERGMAN 59, ELKINS 33

The Lady Panthers canned nine three-pointers for a semifinal win.

Bergman (37-3) will play district tournament champion Valley Springs for the Region Tournament title at 6 p.m. today. Elkins (18-12) will play Lincoln for third place at noon today.

Bergman led 23-8 after a quarter Friday, 40-19 at the half and 54-26 after three quarters.

Ruby Trammell scored 10 of her 17 points in the second quarter, hitting two threes. Brinley Collins scored 8 of her 11 points in the first quarter.

Jacey Halitzka hit 3 three-pointers and finished with 9 points.

Lakyn Shofner scored 13 points and Ava Couch 10 for Elkins.

VALLEY SPRINGS 36, LINCOLN 33

Camie Moore's steal and two free throws with 9.1 seconds left clinched the win on Friday night to send Valley Springs to the championship game.

Tayla Trammel hit a three-pointer for Valley Springs (25-9) that cracked a 30-30 tie.

Macy Willis scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half for the Lady Tigers.

Lincoln (18-14) was led by Sarah Snodgrass, who scored 15 points.