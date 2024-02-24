PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca earns fifth straight regional final appearance with victory over Mountainburg

GREENLAND -- Lavaca senior guard Andrew Johnson continued his strong season to make it five consecutive appearances in a regional championship for the Golden Arrows.

Johnson scored a game-high 21 points with 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals. His effort helped Lavaca pull away for a 62-45 victory over Mountainburg in a semifinals matchup at the 2A-West Regional Tournament.

"He is elite," Lavaca Coach Renner Reed said of Johnson. "He is having one of the best years ever for a Lavaca basketball player. He is averaging about 21 points per game and nine rebounds, and he is 5-9. He is a great passer and plays defense. I'm glad he is on our team. We are trying to ride his senior year out as far as we can."

Johnson scored just three points in the opening quarter but turned up the offensive success after that. He had five or more points in the following three frames to help break open a close game between teams that were 1-1 against each other this season.

"You just have to step up and make great plays in big moments," Johnson said. "Whenever the moment is too big, you just have to play through it. We've been playing very well as a group."

Lavaca, which has won 12 of its past 13 games, found itself down 13-11 after the initial quarter. The Golden Arrows then controlled the game after that. Lavaca (22-9) held a 27-22 lead at halftime, then a 43-35 edge entering the fourth quarter.

Johnson received plenty of help around him. Baylor Green (16 points with 3 assists), Caden McDonald (6 points and 8 rebounds) and Hudson Noel (6 points with 8 rebounds) also had big nights. Bryson Wibbing and Jackson Triplett combined for 10 points off the bench with a starter fouling out.

"The message to the guys was we had several guys step up for us," Reed said. "Numerous guys hit big shots for us. I could go on and on and on. Our point guard Baylor had a monster game. This time of the year we've been here, but it might not have been with these guys. They've seen it though. We know it can't be one kid. They are playing well together."

Mountainburg (16-12) was led by Ryan Allen, who fouled out finishing with 17 points with 5 rebounds. John Shepherd chipped in 15 points. Warren Watkins had 6 points with 10 rebounds. Mitchell Moxley guided the attack with 7 assists and 4 points.

MANSFIELD 53,

HECTOR 37

Daniel Burton scored a game-high 26 points, Samuel Burton added 11 points and Peyton Martin chipped in 10 points to lead the Tigers to the championship game.

Mansfield (20-10) held a 15-10 lead after the first quarter but opened it up to a 36-16 edge heading into halftime with a strong second quarter. The Tigers held a 45-30 lead after three quarters and closed out the game from there, winning the final quarter 8-7.

Hector (14-13) was guided by Ashton Caughron's 13 points.

GIRLS

MOUNTAINBURG 49,

LAVACA 33

The Lady Dragons used a 10-0 run to open the game with a lead they never gave back to advance to the championship game at the 2A-West Regional.

Mountainburg (24-4) had all its starters score in the opening quarter to set the tone and take an 18-7 lead. In the second quarter, the Lady Dragons pushed their advantage to 30-10 at halftime. They limited their opponent to a three-point basket to begin the quarter, then scored every point after that during a 12-0 run.

Alisha Linder (13 points), Eden Dean (12 points), Bryley Thomas (9 points) and Kaitlyn Beauford (8 points) led the way for Mountainburg. Lavaca (15-17) was led by Marah Werschem (12 points) and Emerson Schaefer (9 points).

MANSFIELD 55,

COTTER 24

The Lady Tigers turned in a dominating effort to get back to the championship game.

Harlie Fuller scored a game-high 16 points while Kaylee Ward had 15 points for Mansfield (28-0). Cotter (24-9) was led by six points from Mckenna Collins.

Mansfield jumped out to a 21-3 lead after the opening quarter and never looked back. They held a 36-6 edge at halftime and a 51-14 advantage entering the final quarter.