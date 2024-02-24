SOFTBALL

PURDUE 4, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 3 (8)

The University of Central Arkansas lost in extra innings to Purdue on Friday night at Farrris Field in its first game of the Michelle Short Memorial Classic.

The Bears (2-9) fell behind in the third inning when the Boilermakers (6-3) scored one run on Sage Scarmado's RBI single and another on a throwing error to make it 2-0.

Morgan Nelson's RBI double to center field cut the lead in half in the fourth inning before Colleen Bare scored an unearned run in the fifth to make it 2-2.

Purdue scored twice in the top of the eight inning on throwing error and a fielder's choice. UCA got one run back with an Emma Veach sacrifice-fly, but UCA couldn't match Purdue's total.

Bailie Runner (2-5) pitched all eight innings for UCA, allowing 4 runs, 1 earned, on 6 hits and 3 walks. She struck out six batters.