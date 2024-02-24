Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — noon

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 2-10 (20%)

MEET 79-268 (29.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Crushed It in the 12th

BEST BET Timberlake in the 11th

LONG SHOT Golden Buzzer in the second

1 Purse $150,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

IMPERIAL GUN*** defeated maiden allowance rivals by nearly six widening lengths, and the lightly-raced and improving three-year-old is treated with Lasix for the first time. BLOWN COVER has been forwardly placed in a pair of in-the-money finishes against similar competition at Fair Grounds, and he picks up the leading rider. FOOTPRINT had to overcome traffic problems when beaten by a diminishing neck in his local debut, and he is battle tested in stake company.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Imperial GunGaffalioneAsmussen9-5

7 Blown CoverTorresCox2-1

6 FootprintHernandezMcPeek5-2

5 Seize the GreyJuarezLukas9-2

3 Maximus MagicBowenMcKnight15-1

1 GewurztraminerVazquezMott20-1

2 MikealiciousCastilloMaker20-1

2 Purse $120,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

GOLDEN BUZZER** has recorded four months of encouraging breezes leading up to his debut, and he closed preparations with a snappy five-furlong gate drill. SIR OTTO is a nicely-bred colt who owns bullet gate works at Oaklawn and Louisiana Downs for a trainer that knows how to prepare a young horse. RUN JALEN RUN has finished in the money in all four of his sprint races, and he has an experience edge over his primary rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Golden BuzzerBaileySwearingen8-1

1 Sir OttoGaffalioneAsmussen4-1

5 Run Jalen RunBHernandezSharp7-2

2 StronsinoAsmussenAsmussen9-2

6 Mo El GrandeTorresMorse5-1

3 Coach Jimi DArrietaDiVito8-1

7 Excitable BoyBejaranoRobertson12-1

12 Rocky Top MichiefHHernandezDiodoro15-1

9 Daily GrindJuarezLukas15-1

4 AnotherbottleVazquezDiodoro20-1

8 Clearwater SunsetEsquivelSilva30-1

10 Ryno WreckerLeparouxFires20-1

3 Purse $120,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

MOTOWN DYNAMIC*** was caught in the final strides in a strong career debut at Fair Grounds, and typical second-out improvement will make her difficult to beat. CRUISE MISSILE has suffered defeats at Oaklawn and Ellis, and the speedy filly is treated with Lasix for the first time. BANG BANG FURY is a two-time beaten post-time favorite, who does have a good late run and the pace figures to be pretty fast.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Motown DynamicGaffalioneAsmussen8-5

7 Cruise MissileTorresDiodoro9-5

5 Bang Bang FuryArrietaVon Hemel7-2

4 BellofthebluegrassVazquezMott10-1

6 VinobelloLeparouxMott12-1

2 HavahaCastilloMaker12-1

1 Pewter's PromiseBealmearLauer20-1

8 Brownie BayEsquivelGutierrez20-1

4 Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

SINNER'S SIN** carved out fast fractions in a fourth-place return from a three-month vacation, and he benefits from the race and is a threat at a price. UNRAPTURED ships from Golden Gate in excellent form, and he races for high-percentage trainer William Morey for the first time. GUNFLASH won three of five sprint races in 2023, and his last race over a sloppy track can be thrown out.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

9 Sinner's SinBejaranoMoquett10-1

8 UnrapturedAsmussenMorey7-2

2 GunflashTorresBroberg4-1

11 Favorite OutlawBealmearHartman9-2

6 Lake RadioChuanShirer5-1

1 BreslauEsquivelHobby6-1

10 W W Scout's HonorArrietaBecker10-1

4 EfficiencyJuarezSantamaria12-1

3 Late Nite RadioVazquezCaster20-1

5 Cold as HellHernandezLukas20-1

7 SpeightsvilleQuinonezTrout20-1

12 Mr. ThunderstruckLanderosVon Hemel30-1

5 Purse $120,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies, maiden special weight

ENIGMATIC** took a step backward in a one-race experiment without blinkers, but she was a close second in her previous race at Churchill and blinkers are back on. MY FAVORITE GIRL earned the field's fastest last race Beyer figure in a late-running third-place finish, and trainer Ken McPeek has had an outstanding month. PEPPERS GIRLFRIEND weakened late over a muddy track in her first try around two turns, and the improving filly may prefer fast footing.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 EnigmaticTorresCox9-5

11 My Favorite GirlEsquivelMcPeek3-1

5 Peppers GirlfriendFuentesVon Hemel8-1

9 Midsummer MarchBHernandezMcPeek8-1

3 Tap the ChampagneBejaranoMatejka10-1

6 Happy TalkAsmussenLukas8-1

7 Off the LamVazquezGutierrez15-1

10 Who's TicketGaffalioneAsmussen15-1

1 Her Best FriendArrietaMedina15-1

4 Catholic SueBealmearHewitt30-1

2 Safecracker SueChuanHewitt30-1

6 Purse $150,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

SUN THUNDER**** is a graded stake-placed colt, who may be sitting on a top effort following a pair of runner-up finishes over wet tracks. COSMO was a clear route winner at this allowance condition at Remington, and the Diodoro barn has been heating up in recent weeks. MR. KEATING was a determined maiden allowance sprint winner, and he raced competitively in his only two-turn race in 2023.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 Sun ThunderVazquezMcPeek7-5

5 CosmoCastilloDiodoro5-2

4 Mr. KeatingTorresCasse8-1

6 PoltererArrietaCompton10-1

7 PledgeofallegianceBejaranoMoquett12-1

11 Underhill's TabGaffalioneMedina12-1

12 Big Hat WillieLanderosMiller15-1

13 InexorableAsmussenAsmussen12-1

3 Megan's HonorFuentesBecker15-1

10 InfiltratorHernandezMilligan20-1

9 Chrome BabyGarciaVon Hemel20-1

14 Backside BuzzBowenVance20-1

1 CatdaddyJuarezPetalino30-1

2 Red Line OverdriveZimmermanMcKnight30-1

7 Purse $120,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

HAULIN ICE** contested an honest pace and gave way grudgingly in an encouraging second-place debut, and she has recorded a pair of sharp subsequent breezes. SNOW FLURRY brings good looking works up to her first race, and trainer Brad Cox excels with young horses. PETIT JEAN had a swift gate work Jan. 26, and finished her debut preparations with a fast five-furlong work Feb. 14.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Haulin IceJuarezSchultz5-2

10 Snow FlurryTorresCox2-1

1 Petit JeanBowenJackson6-1

3 Linnie MaeQuinonezWitt5-1

11 Queen MallardAsmussenMoquett10-1

5 Presleys TurnBaileyDixon15-1

14 SparklyTorresFires15-1

9 Classy EdgeDe La CruzRufino20-1

2 Lady RazorbackBarbosaGreen20-1

7 Aloha BabyHernandezCates20-1

6 KavaGaffalioneMedina30-1

13 Aurora GeeQuinonezVon Hemel20-1

8 JonesborohurricaneBealmearHewitt30-1

12 ErumpentGallardoCreighton30-1

8 The Carousel. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

ZEITLOS*** tracked a rapid pace before drawing off in a decisive allowance victory, and she is a picture of consistency and she drew a favorable outside post. MUCHO MACHO GIRL has been a clear winner in consecutive allowance races at Fair Grounds, and she is a bit quicker than the top filly and she carries less weight. ADALINE JULIA has stake victories at Delta Downs and Lone Star Park, and she may not have liked the muddy track when fifth in the American Beauty.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 ZeitlosGaffalioneAsmussen7-5

7 Mucho Macho GirlBHernandezStewart8-5

1 Adaline JuliaTorresDiodoro10-1

3 Let's Be ClearEsquivelContreras8-1

9 I'm the Boss of MeArrietaCompton10-1

6 PillboxFuentesSchultz20-1

2 ChandanaBejaranoMorse20-1

4 Backyard MoneyJuarezLukas30-1

5 Sarah HarperVazquezMoquett30-1

9 The Honeybee. Grade III. Purse $400,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-old fillies

WEST OMAHA*** won the $145,000 Silverbulletday by five-widening lengths last month at Fair Grounds, and she has continued to train smartly for a top stable. BAND OF GOLD finished full of run winning the Martha Washington by nearly three lengths, and she is a rapidly improving filly in very good hands. NEOM BEACH finished third in the Martha Washington after contesting the pace, and she may appreciate getting back on a fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 West OmahaTorresCox7-5

2 Band of GoldBHernandezMcPeek2-1

4 Neom BeachGaffalioneAsmussen8-1

8 Tapit JenallieEsquivelMilligan10-1

1 Alys BeachLeparouxAmoss10-1

10 Midshipman's DanceVazquezDiodoro12-1

3 Honor CatHHernandezDiodoro15-1

9 In Just My HeelsBejaranoMoquett20-1

5 EdistrudisCastilloGutierrez30-1

7 Lemon MuffinAsmussenLukas30-1

10 The Razorback Handicap. Grade III. Purse $600,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up

FROSTED DEPARTURE* ran his typical disappointing race over a muddy track, but his previous race on a fast surface produced a powerful seven-length victory. AIN'T LIFE GRAND has won five of six career races at the distance, and the multiple stake winner registered a stake win last season at Oaklawn. MAGIC TAP won a second-level allowance in his 2024 debut, and he was a credible fourth in the Grade I Pennsylvania Derby last September.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 Frosted DepartureVazquezMcPeek15-1

4 Ain't Life GrandGarciaVon Hemel7-2

8 Magic TapGaffalioneAsmussen9-2

5 OctaneLeparouxAlvarado5-1

1 Seize the NightTorresMilligan6-1

11 NotaryEsquivelHernandez10-1

10 Promise KeeperHHernandezDiodoro12-1

3 Speed BiasBejaranoMoquett6-1

7 U.S. ArmyQuinonezDavis15-1

13 BolzyArrietaVon Hemel15-1

9 O P FirecrackerCastilloMedina15-1

12 EscapologistBHernandezMcPeek20-1

6 Midnight RisingChuanBlair30-1

11 The Rebel. Grade II. Purse $1,250,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds

TIMBERLAKE**** easily won the Grade I Champagne before a slightly disappointing fourth in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Juvenile. He has worked like a good thing this winter at Fair Grounds and deserves favoritism. DIMATIC broke his maiden by three lengths over this track Feb. 3, despite racing greenly but showing big potential. JUST STEEL raced close to the lead when second best in the Grade 3 Southwest Stakes, and he is a talented front-runner with plenty of route experience.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 TimberlakeTorresCox6-5

6 DimaticGaffalioneAsmussen8-1

11 Just SteelVazquezLukas7-2

2 Northern FlameLeparouxMcPeek5-1

10 MenaArrietaHobby15-1

1 CarboneCastilloAsmussen15-1

13 Time for TruthBejaranoMoquett15-1

9 LagynosAsmussenAsmussen20-1

12 WoodcourtEsquivelContreras20-1

3 Common DefenseBHernandezMcPeek30-1

4 Tejon PassLanderosMiller30-1

8 Next LevelRiquelmeDesormeaux30-1

5 Magic GrantHHernandezMilligan50-1

12 Purse $120,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

CRUSHED IT**** was beaten a neck while eight lengths clear of the third-place finisher in his first race around two turns, while earning a Beyer figure that is several lengths best in this field. GIVE ME A REASON is the speed drawn closest to the rail, and he has strong connections and is on Lasix for the first time. SICILIAN DEFENSE took money but raced evenly in a sprint debut at Gulfstream, and he drew a favorable post and is bred to improve at two turns.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Crushed ItTorresCox1-1

2 Give Me a ReasonGaffalioneAsmussen3-1

1 Sicilian DefenseVazquezDeVaux10-1

3 SitkaAsmussenAsmussen12-1

10 Thousand SpringsBHernandezMcPeek12-1

12 Gotta Have DreamsEsquivelShorter12-1

13 Just Be HappyLeparouxMcPeek12-1

8 CharlestonBejaranoFires15-1

6 P J's SongFuentesSchultz20-1

11 God's CountryGallardoGonzalez20-1

9 Yell CountyHHernandezMedina30-1

4 Will Take ItArrietaMilligan30-1

5 Code WordJuarezLukas30-1