Second suspect charged in 2017 killing of bail bondsman in North Little Rock

North Little Rock police on Thursday charged a second man in a 2017 killing, authorities announced Friday.

Detectives served Neiman Byrd, 28, of Pine Bluff with capital murder, aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a firearm warrants, a news release posted to Facebook states. Byrd was being held at the time on unrelated charges at the Maximum Security Unit in Jefferson County.

Byrd is the second person arrested this month in the July 28, 2017, killing of Damien Mitchell, 36. Marshadrick Waddy, 37, turned himself in to police on Feb. 12, authorities said earlier this month.

Authorities arrested Waddy on capital murder and aggravated robbery charges, police said at the time. Court records on Saturday only showed an aggravated robbery charge alongside counts of first-degree battery and theft of property.

Waddy was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Saturday, an online inmate roster showed.

Police found Mitchell, a bail bondsman indicted on federal drug trafficking charges, dead in the 4800 block of Ira Street, authorities said at the time.