Shorter College Choir to perform at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall

The Shorter College Choir will be among those who will perform at Carnegie Hall next month, MidAmerica Production and and MidAm International announced.

The Choir will perform the New York Premiere of Marc-André Bougie's Magnificat and Mozart's Mass No. 15 In C Major, K. 317 "Coronation Mass," according to a news release. The concert will also include Mozart's Overture to Le Nozze di Figaro, K. 492, and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 In C Minor, Op. 67, according to the Mid-America Production. The college's choir will be joined on the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage by the New England Symphonic Ensemble.

Other choirs performing include the Liberty-Eylau High School Varsity Choir from Texarkana, Texas; the Texarkana Regional Chorale and Texarkana College Choir from Texarkana, Texas; the Huntington High School choir from Shreveport, La.; the Vancouver Bach Choir, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada; and the Westchester Country Day School Concert Choir, High Point, N.C.

The singers will be performing at Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall at 7 p.m, March 23.