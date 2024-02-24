Sundance Film Festival Director Eugene Hernandez will present workshops at the University of Central Arkansas

Eugene Hernandez, director of the Sundance Film Festival, will lead workshops at the University of Central Arkansas on March 4 as the university's artist-in-residence.

Hernandez will discuss the evolution of film festivals, opportunities for publicity and distribution and advice to aspiring filmmakers. Before he joined the Sundance Film Festival staff, Hernandez was the director of the New York Film Festival, deputy executive director of film at Lincoln Center and publisher of Film Comment magazine. He founded IndieWire in 1996, an online publication predominantly focusing on independent film back.

The March 4 residency will include:

10-11:30 a.m., "Reaching Your Film Audience" workshop, Stanley Russ 103.

3-4 p.m., "Being Original in Filmmaking" workshop, Stanley Russ 103.

7-9 p.m., Public Event: Dialogue with Eugene Hernandez: "Negotiating Film Festivals in a Changing Independent Landscape" with a screening of selected Sundance Shorts, curated by Hernandez, Stanley Russ 103.

More information is available at https://uca.edu/cahss/artists-in-residence/

Admission is free and open to students and the general public. The artist-in-residence program is funded by the UCA arts fee or from Gayle Seymour, associate dean of the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences, at (501) 450-3293 or gayles@uca.edu.