The first tooth

Numerous studies show the health of your teeth and gums plays a major role in your overall health and well-being. When it comes to your child's teeth, it's never too early to start focusing on their dental health.

In fact, the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry Foundation recommends parents should have a dentist in mind for their child by the time they get their first tooth or celebrate their first birthday.

At Leap Kids Dental Conway, we're committed to children's dental health and want to share some of our most recommended tips and tricks for National Children's Dental Health Month this February. Let's dive in!

Establish Healthy Habits Early

Did you know that kids with cavities in their baby teeth are three times more likely to develop cavities in their adult teeth? It's true!

As a parent, you play a crucial role in promoting healthy dental habits in your child, and it all starts with their very first tooth.

For infants, it's important to clean their gums with a clean cloth after feeding. When your child's baby teeth begin to come in, set the precedent that they should be brushing their teeth twice a day with fluoride toothpaste. They're not going to be experts right away and they might not enjoy the "spicy" toothpaste, so be sure to assist them with brushing until they've proven themselves.

If your child is younger than 6, it's important to watch them brush and make sure they use a pea-sized amount of toothpaste. Children this age are prone to swallowing toothpaste (hey, we've all been there), and as parents or guardians, we need to teach them to spit it out rather than swallow.

The good news is that once you've got your child on a brushing cycle, they're set for life! But don't let your foot off of the dental health gas pedal.

Good Habits Require Discipline

Prioritize your child's oral health by taking them in for regular check-ups and help your children practice good, age-appropriate dental hygiene habits. These habits can range from staying hydrated and keeping healthier snacks on hand to choosing a brand-new toothbrush every three to four months.

Nearly 56 percent of U.S. children ages 6-8 have untreated cavities. Not only are these potentially painful for children, they can be costly for families--especially when children have multiple cavities at once.

According to CATCH Healthy Smiles, kids with poor oral health are also three times more likely to miss school than their peers, and two times more likely to perform poorly in the classroom.

Adults Make the Best Role Models

Many of us learn by doing, and our children look to us to teach them about the exciting world around them. By practicing healthy dental habits in your own life, your child will key into these habits and establish them more quickly, all while you reap the rewards of a happier, healthier smile in your own life!

First off, cavities aren't just caused by sugar. Carbohydrate-heavy diets can also lead to cavities in children and adults, making it important to focus on healthy alternatives and plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Show your child how much you love eating things that are good for your teeth and your body, and they're sure to follow suit.

Also consider swapping out sugary drinks and juices for water. Not only does staying hydrated contribute to your child's overall health, it also rinses their mouth out after eating or drinking and gets rid of stuck food or sugar.

It's important that you don't have your child brush their teeth immediately after eating, even when trying to rush out the door and get to school on time. Start by flossing and giving food time to sit before moving to brushing.

Up to 80 percent of a tooth's surface area can be left unclean by skipping a flossing routine. It's best to wait 30 minutes after eating before brushing your teeth, as acids in the foods and drinks we consume can soften enamel.

We also love to recommend starting a playlist of two-minute songs for your child to jam out to while brushing their teeth, which can help them remember to brush for the recommended amount of time.

Children's dental health may sound daunting and expensive, but simple daily habits can make a world of change in their smile, leading to more self-esteem, lower dental bills and plenty of laughter.

