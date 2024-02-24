UAPB women’s advance box

UAPB women vs. Prairie View A&M

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Prairie View A&M 9-14, 5-8 SWAC; UAPB 14-12, 9-4 SWAC

SERIES Prairie View A&M lead 21-7

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Prairie View A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Ryann Payne, 5-7, Gr.;16.2;3.2

G Jada Roberson, 5-7, Gr.;6.9;4.0

F Gerlyn Smith, 6-1, Sr.;7.2;5.6

F Jessica Soders, 5-11, Sr.;4.6;2.9

C Amauri Williams, 6-4, So.;7.2;4.5

COACH Sandy Pugh (69-91 in sixth season at Prairie View A&M and 375-315 in 24th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR;PPG;RPG

G Zaay Green, 6-2, Sr.;16.3;7.8

G Coriah Beck, 5-11, Sr.;11.9;3.9

G Kalia Walker, 5-5, Sr.;6.5;1.8

G Jelissa Reese, 5-9, Sr.;8.7;4.5

C Maya Peat, 6-6, Sr.;10.2;6.2

COACH Dawn Thornton (51-84 in fifth season at UAPB and 99-154 in ninth season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Prairie View A&MUAPB

63.3;Points for;74.8

68.9;Points against;68.0

-0.5;Rebound margin;1.9

0.4;Turnover margin;2.9

39.0;FG pct.;42.1

21.9;3-pt pct.;28.8

70.7;FT pct.;63.7

CHALK TALK Prairie View A&M has lost five straight games and is tied with Bethune-Cookman and Alcorn State for seventh in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. UAPB is tied for third with Southern. ... The Golden Lions lead the conference in field-goal percentage (42.1%) and are fourth in field-goal percentage defense (37.9%). ... Prairie View A&M's Ryann Payne had 20 points but shot just 4 of 17 during a 77-48 loss to UAPB on Feb. 5.

-- Erick Taylor