144 districts get start date waiver

The Arkansas Board of Education approved requests last week from 144 school districts to waive for the 2024-25 school year a state law that sets the window for the first day of school for students.

Arkansas Code Annotated 6-10-106 (a)(1)(A) requires school districts to begin school on or after the Monday of the week in which Aug. 19 falls and no earlier than Aug. 14 or later than Aug. 26.

This year, Aug. 19 falls on a Monday so that is the earliest school districts can start the school year. In the 2023-24 school year, the earliest school could start was Aug. 14.

By waiving the state law for this coming school year's start date, schools could choose to start on Aug. 12, making the length of the school year's two semesters closer in length.

Without the waiver the fall semester would be 84 days and the spring semester 94 days. With the waiver, the fall semester would be 91 days and spring semester 87 days.

Additionally, the waiver would make it less likely that student semester exams could be held prior to the Christmas/New Year's breaks and that more instruction could occur before the state-required exams are given in the late spring.

Districts that asked for the start date waiver included Alma, Clarksville, El Dorado, Bentonville, Lake Hamilton and Valley View.

Rules being drafted for adult students

Arkansas adults without high school diplomas may find easier access to the special certificate in the coming weeks and beyond.

The Arkansas Board of Education last week approved emergency rules for carrying out Act 546 of 2023 that authorizes state aid to educational vendors to provide instruction leading to a diploma for those over 21 years old.

The emergency rules are good for 120 days. That gives the state time to put out for public comment a set of draft, long-term rules for the service

A public hearing on the draft rules is set for 10 a.m. March 20, in the Arkansas Department of Education auditorium, 4 Capitol Mall, Little Rock

The draft rules -- including any revisions made to them as the result of public comment -- would ultimately be acted on by the Education Board to be made final.

There is currently $750,000 available for the initiative through the state Division of Commerce.

Desegregation suit legal fees approved

U.S.District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., has approved a recent legal fees agreement between the Pulaski County Special School District and the class of all Black students known as the McClendon intervenors in a long-running federal school desegregation lawsuit.

The School Board for the Pulaski County Special School District -- one of the two remaining defendants in the 41-year-old case -- earlier this month approved a $15,680 payment of legal fees to the McClendon intervenors for monitoring the district's desegregation efforts in the past year.

The fee proposal was submitted to Marshall, the presiding judge in the case, by intervenor attorneys Austin Porter Jr. and Robert Pressman, along with Rep. Joy Springer D-Little Rock.

"The Court applauds the parties' cooperation on attorney's fees," Marshall wrote.