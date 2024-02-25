20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 13-19 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.
Feb. 13
Rory Alexander Bryant, 39, and Lacey Mishell Lairamore, 37, both of Huntington
Christian Kade Crist, 24, and Casey Marie O'Mara, 28, both of Greenwood
Paul Roderick Mckay, 51, Mountainburg, and Jenifer Gail Barnett, 48, Greenwood
Feb. 14
Matthew Lee Malone, 35, and Harlene Clemente Salasac, 24, both of Fort Smith
Johnny Littlebear Barrow, 51, and Tennie Lynn Silk, 49, both of Tulsa, Okla.
Tammy Lynne Johnson, 57, and Sheryl Elaine E. Goodwin, 53, both of Fort Smith
Roger James Phillips Jr., 52, and Charity Dawn Garcia, 35, both of Bokoshe, Okla.
Kenneth Thomas McCarley, 28, and Jessica Elaine Kelley, 31, both of Van Buren
Jonathan Lee Carroll, 54, and Katina L. Carroll, 50, both of Fort Smith
Levi Clay Telckk, 28, and Melanie Renee Faussett, 23, both of Fort Smith
Nick Syhasombath, 49, and Bounsana Josenberger, 48, both of Fort Smith
Jesus S. Garcia-Barroso, 32, and Kimberly Analiz Colula, 29, both of Fort Smith
James Thomas Magness, 33, and Lavodia Jean Webber, 28, both of Fort Smith
Matthew Gene Thomas, 40, and Alisha Sue Browning-Smallwood, 40, both of Fort Smith
Buddy Leon Youngblood, 38, and Brandi Lee Curry, 47, both of Barling
Nathan Dean Reed, 21, Southside, Tenn., and Amanda Faye Ellerd, 34, Farmington
Feb. 15
Nicholas Jermain Hendrix, 28, and Madison Paige Alexander, 22, both of Fort Smith
Tyler Jay Thompson, 42, and Elizabeth Stacey Castro, 30, both of Fort Smith
Huzefa Naeem Iqbal, 21, and Cheyenne Gracie Marie Wilson, 25, both of Cameron, Okla.
Jesus Alan Valdivia Llanes, 32, and Alissa Jeanette Philpot, 45, both of Sallisaw, Okla
Feb. 16
Edward Charles Doshier, 37, and Jessi Deeann Esparza, 43, both of Hackett
Luis J. Delgado Velasquez, 27, and Gladys Sofia Escobar De Burgos, 27, both of Fort Smith
Spencer Alexander Owens, 26, and Abbie Elizabeth Patton, 22, both of Bixby, Okla.
Benjamin Seth Blalock, 37, Fort Smith, and Aliccia A. Pena, 34, Eureka Springs
Laine Dalton Pense, 20, and Ashley Nicole Fowler, 21, both of Fort Smith
Christopher David Watkins, 44, and Kim Nguyen Geoates, 52, both of Fort Smith