5x5: Valerie Fagan finds out laughter best medicine in ‘Menopause’

“The most satisfying part of my job is raising people's spirits,” says actress Valerie Fagan. “We're living in kind of rough times right now … and it's so wonderful to see friends come together, just having a great time.” Fagan stops in Fayetteville March 2 for one performance only of “Menopause The Musical 2” at the Walton Arts Center. (Courtesy Photo/WAC) Valerie Fagan grew up in Kansas City and conceived her theater dream when she was 5 and saw a production of "My Fair Lady.""I thought it was the most amazing thing I'd ever seen."Her Already a subscriber? Log in!