Aces on Bridge

DEAR MR. WOLFF: Holding ; A-J-9-7-5, k 9-6-2, l Q-9-5-2, ' 2, I bid one spade (showing five) after partner had opened one club and my right-hand opponent had intervened with one heart. When my partner rebid one no-trump, I passed, and he went down. Two spades would have made. Should I have bid it?

-- No Guarantees,

Houston, Texas

DEAR READER: Your partner often would have raised spades with three trumps, so you are likely to have at best a 5-2 fit. That would be attractive here, but your three small hearts would be a turn-off for declaring a suit contract. For example, if your left-hand opponent had a singleton heart, the defense might score a couple of ruffs. Add to the pot that partner could have a singleton spade for his rebid, and that you want him to declare here, and passing is surely sensible.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What is the optimal way to play the suit of queen-jack-eight-low facing ace-nine-low, needing three tricks?

-- Odds Play,

Boise, Idaho

DEAR READER: The cold percentages say that starting with a low one toward the queen-jack is best. If that loses to the king, play the ace and jack next. This is slightly better than starting with the queen, as that fails against a singleton king offside. The recommended line picks off the singleton king in either hand.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: My partner wants to play suit-preference signals in all sorts of situations. Would you recommend this approach?

-- Select Signals,

Newport News, Va.

DEAR READER: I think it is important to specify all of the scenarios where suit preference applies. It is a useful method, and technically most of us probably do not employ it as often as we should. However, I would not start applying it in undiscussed positions. In order for the signal to be useful, both defenders must be on the same page.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: What would you do with ; J-9-7-6-4-3-2, k Q, l K-4-2, ' 7-3, once partner has passed and the next hand has opened one diamond? You are at favorable vulnerability.

-- License to Thrill,

Olympia, Wash.

DEAR READER: Partner has passed, so it is the opponents' hand, which means I can go to extreme lengths to interrupt their auction. I would overcall three spades, taking advantage of the prevailing colors. It is tough for anyone to bid accurately when the bidding reaches such a high level so quickly.

DEAR MR. WOLFF: In first seat, vulnerable versus not, what is the expert style these days with ; Q-5, k Q-J-6-5-3-2, l J-7-4, ' K-9? If you would open in first seat, how about second seat? I know people are getting friskier, but this seems a step too far. Even so, I was told expert standards have relaxed here.

-- Comet Relief,

Boise, Idaho

DEAR READER: This is definitely not a vulnerable weak two, but it is a perfectly acceptable weak two with favorable vulnerability in first seat. It is a different story if we add the heart 10: not perfect when vulnerable, but acceptable. With so much stuff on the side and moderate values, it would be a decent gamble in first seat when non-vulnerable against non-vulnerable, but maybe I'd pass in second seat.

