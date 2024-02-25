Bears rally to take series win

CONWAY -- Nick Harlan threw his team in the deep end last weekend, and he saw the benefit on Saturday.

The University of Central Arkansas faced LSU and the Virginia Military Institute twice each to open its season, losing three of the four games.

Saturday, those same battle-tested Bears defeated Southern Illinois 9-8 at Bear Stadium to clinch the series victory.

"What they've demonstrated is they have a lot of fight, and it's a team full of high-character kids," Harlan said of his team. "And so, you know, they do a really good job of playing the game the right way regardless of the scoreboard or their own personal circumstance."

UCA (3-4) fell behind twice Saturday, and both times the Bears responded in kind to Southern Illinois' (4-2) offensive outburst.

In the third inning, the Salukis struck first when Jake Allgeyer's double to right field drive drove in a run, before Allgeyer scored on the next at-bat to make it 2-0.

The Bears matched that in the bottom of the frame thanks to Drew Sturgeon's single to right field drove in AJ Mendolia and Tanner Leonard.

In the fifth inning, Southern Illinois scored four runs on a Trey Cutchen RBI single, a Cole Yearsley sacrifice-fly and a Anthony Kodama double to take a 6-2 lead.

In the bottom of the frame, UCA again matched with a Sturgeon sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded Bryce Cermenelli hit by pitch and a Mason King two-run single.

"Whether they have success or not, they move on quick and get into the next competitive moment and do a good job with it," Harlan said about the mentality of his team. "So we always have a chance."

The Bears took the lead for the first time in the seventh inning when King singled to left field and drove in two runs thanks to a fielding error by Yearsley. Leonard laid down a sacrifice bunt to drive in Reid Bowman in the next at-bat, giving UCA a 9-6 lead.

Southern Illinois scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning, on a bases-loaded hit by pitch and a groundout by Kodama, but reliever Bryce Parlin struck out pinch-hitter Jackson McCoy with two runners on for his first save.

All nine starters for UCA recorded a hit Saturday and seven scored a run. Freshman Zeb Allen and King recorded two hits each. King led the Bears with four RBI, while Sturgeon had three.

Without the steady presence of Kolby Johnson in the lineup for the first time in years, Harlan is excited to see who steps up to fill the void of the program great.

"We have some kids in the program that will get there, and they're gaining experience," Harlan said. "I think you look up three quarters through the season, and you're gonna see some at-bats like that. I think the last two days were an indication of that. The last two days, we walked more than we struck out, and that's something that we went back to work on after the first weekend."