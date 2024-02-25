Bentonville seeks public engagment with Design Week events

BENTONVILLE -- Officials want to know what residents and stakeholders think their town needs.

Plan Bentonville is hosting a series of events that started Saturday to encourage the conversation.

The project is a continuation of the 2018 Bentonville Community Plan, which served as a road map for the city's development.

Pop-up events and open houses are set this week at locations including schools, the public library and farmers market. Community planners said this is essential to increase engagement.

Susan Henderson is one of many experts brought in for the project. The New Mexico-based architect has assisted with city planning projects throughout the U.S. She said the project is a collaboration between Bentonville planners and DPZ CoDesign, an urban planning group.

"It's a way to meet the community where they are," said Henderson about the pop-ups. "People are busy -- work, kids, education -- they don't all have time to come to us."

The discussions involve both Bentonville residents and stakeholders, including those who work in or frequently visit the city. Findings help develop a future land use map, Henderson said, as it's required for each city in Arkansas.

Tyler Overstreet, planning and community development director of Bentonville, said a survey conducted between October and January is helping guide some plans. The survey had over 1,800 respondents across all age groups and residents, workers and visitors.

It found priorities included environmental preservation, as only 10% of respondents said they wanted direct growth to go mostly to new areas. Other priorities included easing traffic, with 55% of respondents saying they had moderately challenging or frequently difficult experiences navigating the city. Respondents also wanted driving needs to be the first priority, with pedestrian needs following.

The survey also found people want neighborhoods within walking distance of shops and amenities, and people desire to live in smaller, single-family homes rather than townhomes or apartments. Yet, almost 60% of respondents said desirable housing options in the area are too expensive.

This was the case for Bobby Scarbrough, a longtime Bentonville resident who moved to Bella Vista for cheaper housing in 2017. Scarbrough said he still works in downtown Bentonville and tries to stay engaged with the community.

He runs the Bentonville Community Forum on Facebook, a space to discuss local events, elections and concerns. The rate of development has caused major concern, he said, and many are concerned about being priced out of the region.

He said his biggest concern is developers not taking public comment into account, which he said happened when the Crystal Flats apartments -- along Northeast John DeShields Boulevard, west of Memorial Park -- were built in 2017. Over 150 people protested the development as they believed it was in the wrong location and would strain resources.

Scarbrough said he wasn't among them, but remembers people in the community forum saying they felt disregarded by the city.

"They're all in the middle of it, making the money on it, benefiting from it," Scarbrough said. "The rest of us are dealing with the cost of it."

Scarbrough said he moved to Bentonville in 2005, but is originally from Fayetteville. He said the main frustration is at the rising cost of living, but understands it's a trade off with the number of amenities added to the city.

"There is going to be the challenge in my view of getting people to actually show up," Scarbrough said. "Because people care enough to voice their opinion on the internet, but to show up in person --if they don't feel like they'll be heard, they probably won't."

Henderson said she wants people to understand they are asking for input at the point where she believes it will be effective. She encourages those passionate about Bentonville's future to attend the open houses, as they are more in-depth sessions and lean into the minutiae of city planning. The pop-ups are more for quick conversation, she said, but welcome all forms for engagement.

Overstreet said these conversations are just the beginning for land use planning and how people see the city growing.

Henderson said she is especially excited for one of the pop-up sessions at the Thaden School in downtown Bentonville, as parents and students are encouraged to give input. She said getting the younger generation engaged is essential.

Once input is finished, planners will create the land use map and eventually work with city officials to rezone areas to align with those plans.

"Part of the real value of this process is predictability," said Overstreet. "The citizens of Bentonville have told us how they want Bentonville to look. Well, our codes and our ordinances and everything should reflect that so that outcomes are predictable. Not just for the city staff, but for the general citizenry."