The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

2123 S. Valentine St., James Fondille, 10:44 p.m. Feb. 22, property valued at $601.

72206

1906 S. Pulaski St., Nowanna Walker, 8:52 a.m. Feb. 18, property value unknown.

72209

18 Larry Dr., Jeani Harris, 8:52 a.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $200.

4610 Gum Springs Road, Construction Kajcs, 11:46 a.m. Feb. 19, property valued at $7,301.

8701 Interstate 30, Malcolm Rogers, 12:20 p.m. Feb. 19, property valued at $4,200.

1910 W. 65th St., Arkansas Aggregates, 10:05 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $1,448.

9801 Interstate 30, Forest River RV Little Rock By Camping World, 11:14 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $5,001.

1910 W. 65th St., Arkansas Aggregates, 6:06 a.m., Feb. 22, property valued at $2,750.

72103

9809 Mann Road, Community Builders, 4:08 p.m., Feb. 22, property valued at $1,600.

72210

35 Nandina Cir., Anna Williams, 5:27 p.m. Feb. 19, property value unknown.

72211

13801 Chenal Pkwy., C.B. Masonry, 8:27 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $2,799.

72223

16121 Chenal Pkwy., Kroger Fuel Center, 7:31 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $500.

72227

17 Riding Road, William Smith, 10:18 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $2,900.

1900 Resevoir Road, Misael Mendoza Herandez, 11:08 a.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $430.

North Little Rock

72113

12037 Paul Eells Dr., A201, Timothy Lewis, 9 p.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $780.

72114

1712 Marion St., Joseph Grimes, 8:45 a.m. Feb. 17, property valued at $1,580.

399 W. 8th St., city of North Little Rock/Union Pacific, 4:11 p.m. Feb. 18, property valued at $2,000.

301 E. 19th St., Marcus Jones, 1 p.m. Feb. 21, property valued at $1,235.

72117

4419 E. 46th St., Tanner Lee Trovato, 6 p.m. Feb. 20, property valued at $500.