Cabot goes back-to-back with 6A title





A number of Cabot Panthers reached the podium with three earning individual state championships as they took home the Arkansas Wrestling State Championship in 6A for the second consecutive season with a winning team score of 135 points Saturday afternoon at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock.

"I couldn't be more proud of all of them," Cabot Coach Justin Turner said. "We had 11 kids score points in this state tournament. It was a true team effort. It was hard. We had a lot of struggles this year. It wasn't like it was written in stone to begin with, so it was great to see their growth and development."

Cabot earned an individual championship at 165 pounds, as Noah Sample beat Jaydon Dungan of Fayetteville in a 10-2 major decision. The Panthers picked up another title at 190 pounds, with Cael Turner coming away with the victory over Landon Keck of Bentonville in an 8-4 decision.

Logan Eason gave Cabot its third individual title of the day at 215 pounds. Eason won his second title in as many years by way of a 15-3 major decision over Yahir Ruiz of Rogers. Turner was also named 6A Coach of the Year following the victory.

"Each year is definitely different, the culture and personality of the team don't usually appear until around January and this team is not different," Turner said. "It was significantly harder to repeat than it was to chase down the first one. Entitlement and complacency can creep in. This group is special because they didn't let that happen."

Conner Hester (106 pounds) and Blake Johnson (126) both came away with runner-up finishes in their respective divisions. Gabe Capel earned a third place finish at 144 pounds, while Jacob Taylor placed fourth at 150 pounds for the Panthers.

At 106 pounds, Kyan Patton defeated Hester of Cabot by fall. Jacob Campbell of Springdale Har-Ber ended his season undefeated as he took down James Couch of North Little Rock by fall in the 113 pound division.





Har-Ber continued to find success with Korbin Rogers defeating Xander Graves in a 6-4 decision at 120 pounds. Daxton Kline became the third champion from Har-Ber at 126 pounds, as he emerged victorious over Blake Johnson of Cabot by fall.

Bentonville picked up an individual championship at 132 pounds, with Henry Murphy outlasting Mason Salas of Rogers Heritage in a 12-8 decision. Jesus Saldana of Fort Smith Northside picked up a title at 138 pounds by taking down Davarvise Daniels of Little Rock Central by fall.

Jackson Sportsman of Springdale defeated Cohen Daniel of Bentonville 6-4 in sudden victory to take home the title at 144 pounds. In the 150 pound division, Har-Ber continued its winning ways as Talan Braswell defeated Cash Bray in a 5-2 decision.

Dane Renick of Bentonville West took down Benjamin Smith of rival Bentonville in a 9-4 decision to take the crown at 157.

Springdale picked up another individual title at 175 pounds, with Bruce Quayle winning a 5-0 decision over Luke Cornelison of Catholic. In the heavyweight division, Max Mobly of Little Rock Central defeated Amarion Jones of North Little Rock in a 7-1 decision.

Behind Cabot in the team standings, Heritage (120.5 points), Har-Ber (112.5 points), Bentonville (111.5 points) and Little Rock Central (95 points) rounded out the top-five finishers. While it is the second straight year that the Panthers have prevailed and won the title, Turner said he does not take the accomplishment for granted.

"It's fantastic for our community," he said. "Our superintendent and our school's have bought into wrestling and have invested in us. The people of Cabot have invested in us. It's a special place and a special school. I'm just glad that we can serve the community and do them proud here."

Van Buren won the 5A State Championship, dominating the competition with 173 points as a team. Don O'Kelly (113 pounds), Dakota Fenwick (120), Owen Camera (126), Alex Reed (138) and Martin Alex Lopez (144) all picked up individual titles for Van Buren.

Bryan Ramos (157 pounds) and Kolton Sims (175) both earned second place finishes and Caden Webb (165) picked up third in his division.

Gravette scored 184 points as a team to win the 1A-4A State Championship. Logan Miller (113 pounds) and Porter Bird (175) won individual titles to lead the team. Kelton McDougal (138), Jacob Gaylord (165) and Garrett Merworth (215) each finished with second place finishes, with Payton Burnett (120), Jake Mayo (126), Eli Keith (132), Cutter Franks (150) and Tasi Benavente all earning third place finishes.

Matua Benevente (106 pounds), Clayton Nall (157) and Aiden Holloway (285) also reached the podium for Gravette with fourth place finishes.





Photo Gallery Boys 5A and 6A State Wrestling Finals Photos from the Boys 5A and 6A Arkansas State Wrestling Championships.



