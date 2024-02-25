Caffeine high: Cafes continue pouring into Northwest Arkansas economy

Fayetteville has the most cafes

Today at 1:05 a.m.

by Lydia Fletcher

Stella Rodda of Springdale grinds coffee beans at Cafe Con Chisme Saturday Feb. 17, 2024 in Springdale. Rodda is a barista and the training manager for the coffee shop, located at 317 W Emma Ave. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)
Northwest Arkansas' coffee economy grows strong as shops open throughout the region.

Fayetteville is home to almost 40 coffee shops, according to the city's business permits, with more coming to the region this year.

Competition