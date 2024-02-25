Club News: Two-wheel Tuesday, quilt talks, Historical Society speaker, Master Gardeners meet and more

Calico Cut-Ups

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild will meet at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in Sengel Hall (lower level) at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church located at 1001 Kingsland Road in Bella Vista.

The program will be an old fashioned "Bed Turning." There will be quilts from the membership that are antiques or have a "story to tell" with commentary added by our resident expert, Alice McElwain, an American Quilter's Society Certified Quilt Appraiser. She is a member of the Professional Association of Appraisers of Quilted Textiles (PAAQT ) and a past President of Calico Cut-Ups. Phyllis Homeyer, owner of Sew It Is Fabrics in Siloam Springs will be our Guild vendor and will be offering her selections of precuts, kits and yardage from her shop.

Information: admin@calicocutups.com.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk Feb. 28 in Fayetteville. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Walgreens at 524 S. School Ave. in Fayetteville. The walk will start and end at Walgreens, where participants will choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The walk winds its way along the Razorback Greenway Trail through the University of Arkansas campus and downtown.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Historical Society

Betsy Morris McCoy will speak on the history of the Mayfield community and its School District 107 from 1933 to 1949 at the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County event at 2 p.m. March 3, at the school. Jerry Hogan will also speak on his memories of living at Mayfield and Russell Gayer will discuss the Goshen Historical Society. A breakout group of the Washington County Historical Society's Out in the County Committee will start after program.

To travel to the Mayfield school, go east on Arkansas Highway 45 east out of Fayetteville through Goshen and turn left at the Mayfield store onto Arkansas Highway 303. Look for a sign that says "War Eagle Mill-Turn Here." The Mayfield school will be at the right.

Information: email dedmark@uark.edu.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. March 5 at the Bentonville Church of Christ located at 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. The topic of the meeting will be "Foraging and Mushrooms," by member Candice Hall. A Project Fair, featuring many community projects all over Benton County will take place during the social hour, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are open to the public and take place .

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.

Women's Connection

The Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will meet for brunch from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 13 at the Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. in Bella Vista.

The inspirational speaker will be B.J. Tassin, from Bella Vista. Her message is titled "Detours." The special feature will be "Ask Jane -- Answers to Home Organization Needs," by Jane Jansen.

Breakfast is $10 and reservations and/or cancellations are needed by noon March 8.

The March Prayer Connection for the Bella Vista Christian Women's Connection will be held at 9 a.m. March 6 at 23 Cargill Drive in Bella Vista.

Information: (479) 366-7562, (479) 381-6516 or email bellavistacwcstonecroft@gmail.com.

American Legion

American Legion Post 27 will host Two-Wheel Tuesday March 12 at the post, 1195 S. Curtis Ave. in Fayetteville. Doors open at 4 p.m. and tacos will be served beginning at 5 p.m. Tacos are $2, crunchy or soft. There will be beer and drink specials.

The Sons of the American Legion, Squadron 27, are holding a corned beef and cabbage dinner fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. March 15 at the Post. The meal is $13 per plate.

Information: amlegpost27@gmail.com.

Embroiderers Guild

The Bella Vista Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild of America will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. March 16 in the Meeting Hall of the Shiloh Museum campus, 121 W. Huntsville Ave. in Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary and anyone interested in participating in needlework activities is welcome.

The meeting will feature an embroidery project, the "Country Garden Stocking," by designer Posy Lough. A kit will be available for purchase. Feel free to bring your own stitching project, if you prefer.

Information: bellavistaega.org.

Brandi Clifford, a History teacher at Don Tyson School of Innovation in Springdale was named the Marion Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Outstanding History Teacher of the year 2023-24 at their awards ceremony held at Shiloh Museum of Ozark History on Feb. 10. Pictured are Cheri Coley (from left), Marion Chapter NSDAR historian and Clifford. (Submitted Photo)



The Bella Vista Photography Club has announced the winners of February's Still Life challenge. In first place is Rick Tramposh, with Flowers; second place is Linda Ralston, with Trunk with Net; and third place is Steve Fisher, with Camera on Top of Books. (Submitted Photos)

