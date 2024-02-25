Divorces granted in Sebastian County

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Sebastian and Crawford County clerk's offices Feb. 13-18.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
22-254. A. Davis v. J. Kinnard Cons
22-378. Shellie Ragains v. Mark Trumble
23-224. Kobey Crowden v. Makayla Crowden
23-412. Matthew Lauber v. Haliegh Lauber
23-442. Jennifer Luna v. Daniel Luna
23-696. Christopher George v. Amy George
23-702. Aimee Robins v. Gabriel Robins
23-703. Holly Fincher v. Michael Fincher
24-5. Ronnie McCoy v. Lori McCoy
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
23-158. Anneke Bunting v. Christopher Fauber
23-803. Ana Del Rodario Rios v. Carlos Rodrigo De Luna