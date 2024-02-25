EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Early voting for the March 5 primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues began Tuesday.

Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

BENTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:

Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Benton County Election Commission, 1428 W. Walnut St., Rogers

County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday at the following sites:

Bela Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Drive, Bella Vista

Bella Vista Recreation Center, 3 Riorden Drive, Bella Vista

First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 4 at the following sites:

First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton

Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at the following sites:

Bogle Family Public Services Building, 1204 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton

Gravette Civic Center, 401 Charlotte St. S.E., Gravette

NEBCO Community Building, 17823 Marshall St., Garfield

Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

The Ridge Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave., Pea Ridge

Sunnyside Baptist Church, 210 E. Locust St., Rogers

Walmart AMP Catering Room, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers

Siloam Springs Community, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday 1 at the following sites:

Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

American Legion, 200 Spring St., Springdale

Elkins Community Center, 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins

Medical Arts Pharmacy, 2515 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Prairie Grove Fire Station, 131 S. Neal St., Prairie Grove

Unity of Fayetteville Church, 4880 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

West Fork Community Center, 222 Webber St., West Fork

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at:

Elmdale Baptists Church, 1700 W.Huntsville Road, Springdale

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at:

Tontitown City Hall, 235 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at:

Alumni House, University of Arkansas, 491 N. Razorback Road, Fayetteville

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at:

First Church of the Nazarene, 2300 S. 40th St., Springdale

Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road, Springdale

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday at:

Lincoln Public Library, 107 W. Bean St., Lincoln

Main Street Baptist Church, 49 W. Main St., Farmington

Sonora Baptist Church, 17330 U.S. 412, Springdale

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at:

Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville