Ferncliff Camp dinner talks up capital campaign

Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center's annual dinner Feb. 9 gave supporters a chance to spend an evening reflecting on the camp's past and present, and to hear what leaders hope to see there in the future.

They mingled over appetizers, catching up and sharing memories of the camp's 86 years of activities and traditions.

Over dinner, Ferncliff Executive Director Joel Gill updated dinner guests about Ferncliff's $7.6 million capital campaign, titled "Connect, Inspire, Transform." Ferncliff was recently awarded a $986,537 grant from the J.E. and L.E. Mabee Foundation as well as a $1 million grant pledge from the Walton Family Foundation. The capital campaign aims to raise money for the renovation and expansion of its retreat and conference center areas and the addition of lodging and an open-air chapel.

Ferncliff offers, among other things, youth and family camps, a nature preschool and outreach services that include disaster assistance, hunger relief and a farmstead.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh