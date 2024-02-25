Hot-shooting ’Cats rout Crimson Tide

LEXINGTON, Ky -- Kentucky Coach John Calipari kept telling Justin Edwards he believed in him, even as the freshman struggled through an inconsistent season.

That belief paid off Saturday as Edwards scored a season-high 28 points, leading No. 17 Kentucky to a 117-95 win over No. 13 Alabama.

Edwards scored his previous high against Vanderbilt on Feb. 6, when he finished with 17 points.

"I kept saying you're going to break through. I believe in you," Calipari said. "He said 'Coach, I believe in you.' And I said, you just got to stay the course."

Against Alabama, Edwards was 10 for 10 from the floor and 4 for 4 from three-point distance. His only miss came at the free throw line, where he finished 4 for 5.

Antonio Reeves scored 24 points, and Zvonimir Ivisic came off the bench to score 18 points for the Wildcats (19-8, 9-5). Kentucky shot 63% from the floor, 54% from three-point distance and finished a point short of its highest scoring game of the season, a 118-82 win over Marshall on Nov. 25. It was the second-most points Kentucky has scored in an SEC game in Rupp Arena since posting 127 against LSU in 1995.

Rylan Griffen scored 21 points and Mark Sears added 20 for Alabama (19-8, 11-3), which shot 56% from the floor and turned the ball over 16 times.

NO. 2 HOUSTON 82,

NO. 11 BAYLOR 76, OT

WACO, Texas -- L.J. Cryer scored 15 points against his former team, including six free throws in overtime, as second-ranked and Big 12-leading Houston beat No. 11 Baylor.

The Cougars (24-3, 11-3) blew a 16-point halftime lead, and thought they had won the game on a long three-pointer by Jamal Shead to end regulation before replay showed the ball was still in his hands when the clock ran out.

Cryer's two free throws with 3:06 left in OT put Houston back in the lead, and he added four more after that.

Emanuel Sharp had 18 points to lead the Cougars in their fifth consecutive win and 10th in 11 games. J'Wan Roberts had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Shead had 12 points and 10 assists.

Ja'Kobe Walter scored a game-high 23 points for Baylor (19-8, 8-6).

NO. 5 TENNESSEE 86,

TEXAS A&M 51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Dalton Knecht scored 24 points and No. 5 Tennessee beat Texas A&M to tie Alabama for the SEC lead and give Coach Rick Barnes his 800th Division I victory.

The 69-year-old Barnes became the 14th coach to win 800 games at Division I schools. He also coached George Mason, Providence, Clemson and Texas, winning 402 games in 17 seasons with the Longhorns. He has 196 in nine seasons at Tennessee.

Jonas Aidoo had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 3 blocks to help the Volunteers (21-6, 11-3) win their fourth consecutive game.

WAKE FOREST 83,

NO. 8 DUKE 79

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Hunter Sallis scored 29 points while Andrew Carr had a huge second-half performance to help Wake Forest edge No. 8 Duke, earning a massive boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

As Demon Deacons fans stormed the court to celebrate, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appeared to be shaken up after a collision with a fan running by him as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He was hobbled and had to be helped off the court amid the chaos.

Sallis capped this one by hitting two free throws with 1.8 seconds left to start the celebration for the Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6). And Carr finished with 16 of his 18 points after halftime, including dominant stretches coming out of the break that had the Demon Deacons feeding him to facilitate out of the post or score over Mark Mitchell inside.

Filipowski had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4).

NO. 14 AUBURN 97,

GEORGIA 76

ATHENS, Ga. -- Chad Baker-Mazara scored a career-high 25 points and No. 14 Auburn defeated Georgia.

Auburn big man Johni Broome had 16 points and 13 rebounds, with 13 of those points coming in the second half. Chaney Johnson added 16 points for the Tigers, who never trailed in front of a sold-out crowd that had a healthy number of Auburn fans on the road.

With first-place Alabama's loss to Kentucky, Auburn (21-6, 10-4) is just one game back of first place in the SEC with four games remaining.

Noah Thomasson led Georgia (15-12, 5-9) with 18 points. The Bulldogs have now lost seven of their last eight.

Aden Holloway hit back-to-back three-pointers for Auburn to cap an 11-0 run and push the Tigers' lead to 78-63 with 6:03 to play. Georgia never challenged thereafter. Holloway had five three-pointers on the day to account for his 15 points.

NO. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA 72,

MISSISSIPPI 59

OXFORD, Miss. -- B.J. Mack scored 17 points and No. 20 South Carolina snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Mississippi.

The victory helped the Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4) hold on to their spot among the top four teams in the conference giving them a shot at earning the double-bye in the conference tournament.

South Carolina played solid defense and frustrated Ole Miss' best scorer Matthew Murrell. The Rebels (19-8, 6-8) shot just 33% from the floor. Murrell, who averages 17.3 points, got in early foul trouble, picking up two in the game's first four minutes.

Ole Miss started playing better in the second half until Allen Flanigan (Little Rock Parkview) was ejected after a flagrant foul with 16:53 left, and seconds later Murrell picked up his third foul. He finished with 10 points. Flanigan had 11 points when he departed.

NO. 24 FLORIDA 77,

VANDERBILT 64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Will Richard scored 21 points and No. 24 Florida secured its eighth win in its past 10 games with a rout of Vanderbilt.

Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points for the Gators, who shot 46.7% from the floor and 37.5% from three-point range. Tyrese Samuel had 15 points.

The Gators (19-8, 9-5) are ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since December 2021. They bounced back from a 98-93 overtime loss to No. 13 Alabama on Wednesday night.

Ven-Allen Lubin led Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12) with 15 points.

OTHER TOP 25

In other games involving Top 25 teams Saturday, Cam Spencer tied his season high with 25 points and top-ranked UConn bounced back from its first loss since December with a 78-54 win over Villanova. Triston Newton, who assisted on a three-pointer from Alex Karaban with 25 seconds to go, finished with 10 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists for the Huskies (25-3, 15-2). ... Caleb Love scored 28 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and No. 4 Arizona bounced back from its first home loss of the season with a 91-75 win over Washington. The Wildcats (21-6, 12-4) lost at McKale Center for the first time this year Thursday night, falling 77-74 to No. 21 Washington State. ... Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and six assists to lead No. 6 Iowa State to a 71-64 win over West Virginia. Curtis Jones added 12 points for the Cyclones (21-6, 10-4), who remained unbeaten in 16 home games this season. Kobe Johnson and Kerr Kriisa each scored 12 points for West Virginia (9-18, 4-10). ... Hunter Dickinson scored 20 points, KJ Adams had 16 and No. 9 Kansas beat Texas 86-67. Kansas (21-6, 9-5) separated midway through the first half with a 12-0 run to take a 28-15 lead. Texas (17-10, 6-8) was led by Tyrese Hunter and Dillon Mitchell with 12 points each. ... Cormac Ryan scored 18 points on six three-pointers and No. 10 North Carolina moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference with a 54-44 victory against Virginia. Armando Bacot added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3). Jordan Minor had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6). ... Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points and No. 12 Illinois rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half to beat Iowa 95-85. Terrance Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon each scored 12 points and Dain Dainja had eight rebounds for the Illini (20-7, 11-5). Josh Dix scored 20 points, Tony Perkins added 18, Payton Sandfort had 12 and Owen Freeman chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-12, 8-9). ... Dedan Thomas Jr. scored 23 points to lead UNLV to a 66-60 victory over No. 22 Colorado State, giving the surging Rebels seven wins in their past eight games. Luis Rodriguez added 14 points for the Rebels (16-10, 9-5) and Keylan Boone had 11. Isaiah Stevens led the Rams (20-8, 8-7) with 18 points. ...Darius Johnson had 16 points and five assists, Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and UCF held No. 23 Texas Tech scoreless for more than eight minutes in the second half en route to a 75-61 victory. The win, keyed by a 20-3 second-half run, was the third by the Knights (14-12, 5-9) over a ranked opponent at Addition Financial Arena in their first season in the Big 12. Johnson led the effort, hitting back-to-back three-pointers to give the Knights some much-needed breathing room and their first double-digit lead with five minutes to play. Texas Tech (19-8, 8-6) had cut the deficit to two at 53-51 with 9:42 to play after Kerwin Walton made a layup and a free throw. But the Knights took over from there. ... Arthur Kaluma had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as Kansas State beat No. 25 BYU 84-74. Kaluma was one of five players to score 10 or more points for Kansas State (16-11, 6-8), which had lost seven of its last eight games. Tylor Perry scored 16 points, David N'Guessan and Cam Carter each had 12 and Will McNair 11.

Mississippi forward Jaemyn Brakefield (4) left, and guard Brandon Murray (0) block a shot by South Carolina forward B.J. Mack (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)



South Carolina guard Meechie Johnson (5) dribbles to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, in Oxford, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

