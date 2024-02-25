Cleaning up this mess

I have driven through 32 of the 48 contiguous states and I can say that Arkansas, unequivocally, is the trashiest, most littered state in the nation. I haven't visited the New England states or the Great Plains, but I can't imagine they would stoop to trashing their homes like our Neanderthals do here. Our nickname, the Natural State, is laughable. We should call it the "world's largest pigsty" instead.

Judging from the trash that lines our roadways, it appears that littering is not only legal here but encouraged. When the tourists come for the total eclipse in April, what kind of impression of our home will they take back to their homes? It's embarrassing. The City Beautiful commission in Little Rock has plenty of work to do. Here's a recommendation: Clean up the garbage!

It's not just plastic bags, fast-food wrappers and Styrofoam cups on our byways either. We have mattresses, old television sets, sofas and any number of items dumped on the side of the road. I even saw a blue toilet left by some uncaring clown too lazy to go to the city dump. You can't drive five feet on my street without seeing trash.

I cannot believe our citizens put up with this nonsense but, after all, we are the home of the hogs.

I wonder how many tickets are issued for littering, if any. Our state legislators should pass laws raising the fines for littering and dumping to astronomical amounts. Maybe the sting of high fines will teach these lowbrows who toss their junk to change their ways. But I have little faith in our politicians to clean up a mess.

JONATHAN RUNNELLS

Little Rock

Must protect freedom

John Brummett's opinion piece on Feb. 8 is 100 percent spot-on accurate. The current Legislature has been very over-reaching on the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, which is one of the best in the USA.

Arkansas citizens' ability to be able to change and add constitutional amendments is also unique to having protected freedoms. David Couch has done an excellent job of advancing and protecting FOIA. Don't lose this ability or you will never get it back.

As a conservative military brat that has been voting Republican since 1988, I am ready to sign the petitions now. My state representative, Stephen Meeks, has been missing in action, and I hope he has the courage to step forward and encourage the protections of FOIA and our freedoms.

EDD HAVENS

Greenbrier

Precedents in sci-fi

Science-fiction tales have long been predictive of future events. I can think of three examples from the 1970s that illustrate this observation very well.

Larry Niven's short story "The Last Days of the Permanent Floating Riot Club" concerns a gang that uses a teleportation device to drop in to areas of civil disturbances as an excuse to loot. Except for the teleportation device, this is now occurring all too frequently in many of our cities.

Norman Spinrad's novel "Bug Jack Barron" is the story of a TV talk show host who is elected president of the United States after his show uncovers a conspiracy by the powers that be to gain immortality by using genetic material from abandoned children. Sounds a bit like a former president and current contender.

Most important and relevant is a novel that few have heard of by Jean Raspail, "The Camp of the Saints." It begins when a million starving Bangladeshis pack into boats and head for the Riviera, the vanguard of the armies of the dispossessed who will soon be moving all over the world. Against this Ghandian non-violence the West is helpless, plagued with guilt over the plight of the Third World fostered by its intellectual classes, both Marxist and Christian alike. The police and armies, discredited from within, are powerless to stop this new pacifist menace and soon melt away. France thus quickly succumbs to the "boat people" and its own dispossessed, and the rest of the First World is soon to follow with only isolated groups of "reactionaries" putting up a futile resistance. The complete collapse of Western civilization then occurs. The novel seems all too prophetic of what is happening as hordes of undocumented aliens stream across our borders with our current administration doing little, if anything to stop them.

EDWARD TABLER

Fayetteville

On carbon footprints

The last several paragraphs of the "Choke points" editorial imply that since a significant portion of electric power is currently generated from coal, the environmental impact of all-electric vehicles might not necessarily be good. This argument implies that coal-generated power is so inefficient that its presence on the power grid used to charge an EV makes the carbon footprint from an EV exceed that of an internal combustion vehicle. That is not the case.

The direct-drive capability of all-electric cars results in an estimated average 77 percent of the energy used to charge the car reaching the wheels versus only about 30 percent of energy in the fuel consumed by an internal combustion engine. This means that if the process used to generate electricity from fossil fuels is more than 39 percent efficient, then even if all the power used to charge an EV comes from fossil fuels, you still have an operational carbon footprint better than the average internal combustion car.

In April 2017 the average efficiency of coal-fired power plants in the U.S. was 37.4 percent, in the EU 38 percent, in China 38.6 percent, and in Japan 41.6 percent, all very close to or over that break-even point. China's newest (April 2022) coal power plants run at 49 percent efficiency, and even in Arkansas the Turk coal-fired power plant runs at 42 percent. By now the average efficiency for coal-fired power in the U.S. is probably above the 39 percent threshold; but we are already considerably above the break-even carbon footprint threshold when you consider that, by 2022, only 60 percent of U.S. electric power generation was from fossil fuels, with the rest coming from sources that do not contribute to greenhouse gases.

Even if increased electricity demand from EVs were completely satisfied by new high-efficiency coal-fired power plants, we would still come out ahead on the carbon footprint. Even better, the 2023 trend was that less than 20 percent of new electric power generation used fossil fuels. Every year the percentage of U.S. power generated by fossil fuels is decreasing. The carbon footprint for operation of an EV is smaller than for a non-EV today, and the environmental benefit for each EV will only get better as fossil-fuel-generated electric power continues to decline.

JOEL C. EWING

Bentonville