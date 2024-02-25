LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Pump station work approved | Water commissioners vote to reappoint Smith | New location for book sale

Work approved for pump station

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners has approved spending up to $475,000 on engineering design and construction phase services for a new booster pump station tied to the Highland Ridge pressure zone in west Little Rock.

Demand for water has "steadily increased" over the years within the pressure zone and is expected to continue to grow, Jim Ferguson, the utility's director of engineering, told commissioners during a meeting Thursday.

As a result, Central Arkansas Water needs additional pumping capacity, Ferguson said.

The North Little Rock-based firm Garver has been selected to perform the work. Garver will receive $300,000 for the design phase and $175,000 for the construction phase.

In addition to the pump station contract, commissioners on Thursday approved the purchase of a diesel-powered portable pump for just over $139,000 to serve as a backstop for any demand issues in the Highland Ridge pressure zone.

Utility officials have opted to rent this type of pump for $37,000 over stints of three months in the past instead of purchasing one, Doug Graham, the utility's optimization manager, told commissioners.

Absent a purchase, they would have to rent one again this year, next year and possibly the following year, according to Graham.

The estimated delivery time for the pump is 14 weeks, according to board documents.

Water utility board reappoints Smith

Central Arkansas Water's board of commissioners on Thursday voted to reappoint Carmen Smith to a third term on the seven-member panel that oversees the regional drinking water utility.

Smith, one of three North Little Rock representatives on the board, is senior corporate counsel for DataPath.

She currently serves as vice chair of Central Arkansas Water's board.

Smith's reappointment must be confirmed by the Little Rock Board of Directors and the North Little Rock City Council. The two cities created Central Arkansas Water more than 20 years ago.

If approved, her new term will expire June 30, 2031.

New site selected for used-book sale

Readers seeking books at bargain prices will have to head to a new location for the Central Arkansas Library System's spring used-book sale.

The periodic used-book sales ordinarily take place in the basement of the Main Library, but the branch located at 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock is currently closed for an overhaul that will continue into 2025.

The upcoming sale will take place March 7-9 at the library system's temporary offices at 7773 Sloane Drive in Little Rock. Paperbacks will be on sale for $1 and hardcover books for $2.

Certain library system supporters can get early access to the used-book sale from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on March 7. Regular hours will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 and 9.

"Proceeds from the CALS Used Book Sale support beloved and critical library programs such as Summer@CALS, Be Mighty, the library's volunteer program, and our Six Bridges Book Festival," Eliza Borné, the library system's director of development, said in a statement included with a recent news release. "The sale also funds programming grants to every neighborhood branch in our system."

Borné encouraged patrons to donate books "generously and often," adding, "If our stock can sustain it, we would love to start holding more frequent sales."

After March, the next used-book sale is scheduled to take place July 11-13.

For more information, visit cals.org.