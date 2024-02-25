Lower Lights Theatre Co. puts adults on stage in ‘Charlie Brown’

The production opening Feb. 29 may not be the first "Charlie Brown" of the season -- Fort Smith Little Theatre wraps theirs today. But it is the first of its kind for Bentonville-based Lower Lights Theatre Company.
"Up
Lower Lights illuminates mission with ‘Charlie Brown’
Today at 1:00 a.m.
The production opening Feb. 29 may not be the first "Charlie Brown" of the season -- Fort Smith Little Theatre wraps theirs today. But it is the first of its kind for Bentonville-based Lower Lights Theatre Company.
"Up