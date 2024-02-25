GOLF

Rookie grabs lead in Mexico

PGA Tour rookie Jake Knapp ran off 11 birdies Saturday and seized control of the Mexico Open at Vidanta with an 8-under 63, giving him a four-shot lead going into the final round with a spot in the Masters on the line. Knapp began the third round in a four-way share of the lead and playing in front of the largest gallery while paired with former University of Arkansas golfer Alvaro Ortiz of Mexico. He wasted no time making himself the target. Knapp, a 29-year-old from UCLA, stuffed his opening shot within 2 feet and the next one to 4 feet for a birdie-birdie start. Turns out he was just getting warmed up. He closed out the front nine with five birdies over the last six holes for a 28, and no one got closer to him than three shots the rest of the way. Sami Valimaki of Finland lost momentum on the back nine until finishing with birdie from the collar of the green on the par-5 18th for a 67, leaving him four shots back. Knapp was at 19-under 194, and only Valimaki was within six shots of him. Ortiz didn't make a birdie until the 18th hole and had to settle for a 73, leaving him 10 shots out of the lead.

Gonzalez wins in Morocco

Ricardo Gonzalez of Argentina ran off four consecutive birdies on the back nine Saturday and closed with a 3-under 70 for a one-shot victory in Rabat, Morocco, giving him membership on the PGA Tour Champions for the first time. Gonzalez got into the field -- the only PGA Tour Champions event outside North America except for the Senior British Open -- by finishing among the top four on the European Legends Tour last season. He made it pay off in a big way. His birdie streak began at the 13th hole, and two closing pars gave him a one-shot victory over Thomas Bjorn, who needed birdie on the par-5 closing hole at Royal Golf Dar Es Salam to force a playoff. Bjorn shot 69.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hill claims Xfinity race

Austin Hill won his second consecutive NASCAR Xfinity race to open the season, surging to the lead on an overtime restart when teammate Jesse Love ran out of gas, for a dramatic ending on Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. Love, 19, finished 12th after leading 157 laps. "Jessie ran an awesome race," Hill said of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet teammate. "To lead that many laps, he should be sitting here." Hill opened the Xfinity season last week with his third consecutive series-opening win at Daytona before adding his third career win at his Atlanta home track. Hill, a native of Winston, Ga., won Atlanta Xfinity races in 2022 and 2023. John Hunter Nemechek won 2023's spring Atlanta race, when Hill was fourth. Love became the first driver to win poles in his first two career NASCAR Xfinity starts by claiming the top spot on Friday. Love also won the pole for last week's season-opening Daytona Xfinity race won by Hill. Love finished 20th at Daytona.

FOOTBALL

UCLA hires Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy is heading back to college football. According to ESPN, the former Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Commanders offensive coordinator will be the offensive coordinator and associate head coach at UCLA. Bieniemy will work for new UCLA Coach DeShaun Foster after Foster was promoted to succeed Chip Kelly as the Bruins' head coach. Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2018-2022 as the Chiefs won two Super Bowls and hosted the AFC Championship Game in each of those five seasons. Bieniemy's work under Andy Reid and with Patrick Mahomes earned him numerous head coaching interviews with NFL teams, but he kept getting passed over for other candidates. With his contract up at the end of the 2022 season -- and the Chiefs coming off a Super Bowl win -- Bieniemy amicably parted ways with the Chiefs for the same role with the Commanders. That lasted just one season. Washington QB Sam Howell was sacked the most of any quarterback in 2023 and the Commanders scuffled to a 4-13 record before Coach Ron Rivera was fired at the end of the season.

Golden Richards dies at 73

Golden Richards, the former Dallas Cowboys receiver known for his flowing blond hair who famously caught a touchdown pass off a gadget play in the 1978 Super Bowl, died Friday of congestive heart failure at his home in Murray, Utah. He was 73. Richards' nephew, Lance Richards, confirmed the death in a Facebook post. The former BYU star spent seven seasons in the NFL with Dallas, Chicago and Denver, and is best known for his five-plus seasons as a deep-play threat with the Cowboys. He twice averaged more than 21 yards per catch, finishing his time in Dallas with an 18.3 career mark. That was especially evident in the 1978 Super Bowl against Denver. With the Cowboys ahead 20-10 in the fourth quarter, fullback Robert Newhouse threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Richards, who got behind the defense to all but assure the Cowboys of their second championship. Richards finished his career with 122 receptions for 2,136 yards and 17 TDs before injuries prompted him to retire in 1980.

SKIING

Odermatt clinches title

Marco Odermatt clinched his third consecutive World Cup overall title on Saturday by claiming a 10th giant slalom victory in a row. The 26-year-old from Switzerland has been so dominant this season that he is assured of taking home the crystal globe for having the most points in the standings even though there are still 10 of 38 races remaining on the schedule. Odermatt's win at the Palisades Tahoe resort in Olympic Valley, Calif., boosted his total to 1,702 points, a whopping 1,001 ahead of Manuel Feller's 701. Each victory is worth 100 points, so there is no way Odermatt can be caught. Under a bright sun and blue sky, with the temperature approaching 50 degrees, Odermatt completed two runs Saturday in a combined time of 2 minutes, 11.69 seconds. That allowed him to finish 0.12 seconds ahead of Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen, who earned his first podium placing of the season. No other ski racer came within a second of Odermatt on Saturday. American River Radamus was 1.37 seconds back in third for the first World Cup podium of his career.

TENNIS

Norrie upset in Rio Open

Defending champion Cameron Norrie has been bundled out of the Rio Open with a shock straight sets defeat to qualifier Mariano Navone on Saturday. The 22-year-old Argentine beat the second-seeded British player 6-4, 6-2 to advance to his first tour-level final where he will play compatriot Sebastian Baez. Norrie didn't offer much resistance to the 113th-ranked Navone despite having become the favorite to win the clay-court tournament again after Carlos Alcaraz, Stan Wawrinka and Nicolas Jarry were all earlier beaten or retired injured.

Paolini earns Dubai title

Jasmine Paolini earned the biggest victory of her career by defeating qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to win the Dubai Championships title on Saturday. The 26th-ranked Paolini fought back from a break down in both the second and third sets en route to her second career WTA singles title and first at the 1000 level. Paolini, a 28-year-old Italian, avenged her loss to Kalinskaya from a month ago in the Australian Open fourth round, and Saturday's victory assures her of a top 20 debut when the rankings are updated on Monday.

Jasmine Paolini of Italy celebrates winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships against Anna Kalinskaya in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)



