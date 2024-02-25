OPINION

OPINION| RICK FIRES: Oh, what a night: Springdale says goodbye to Bulldog Gymnasium

Today at 1:00 a.m.

by Rick Fires

Friday was a night for reflection intertwined with the present and future at Bulldog Gymnasium in Springdale.

First things first.

Springdale Har-Ber defeated Springdale 62-60 in a heart-pounding game to clinch first place in the 6A-West Conference.