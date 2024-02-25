Outdoors calendar

Calendar

NOTE For additions to this calendar, please email information on events to bhendricks@adgnewsroom.com. Event information should include the date, the name of the event, the event's location and venue, as well as a contact person, phone number, email address and/or website to provide more information.

FEBRUARY

27 North Pulaski Sponsors chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Sherwood Forest, Sherwood. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

29 Southern Arkansas University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. SAU Alumni Center, Magnolia. Jarrett Belle (870) 403-8508 or jarrettallanbelle@gmail.com

MARCH

1 Arkansas River Valley chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Winthrop Rockefeller Institute, Morrilton. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com.

2 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo. Eddie Hicks (870) 941-8530 or ehicks@signode.com

2 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rodeo of the Ozarks Parsons Bldg. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

4 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited sportsman's night out. Rapp's Barren Brewing Co. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaeldschraeder@gmail.com

5 Arkansas State University chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Social, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

9 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited Cajun boil. Rapp's White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

9 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Calhoun County Fairgrounds. Brett Starr (870) 725-6726 or brett.starr42@yahoo.com

14 Wheatley chapter of Ducks Unlimited Cajun boil. Rapp's Wheatley Civics Center. Robin Gehring (870) 734-7118 or rgcrawmomma@aol.com

28 UAM chapter of Ducks Unlimited dinner banquet. Monticello Country Club. Eli Huddleston (979) 476-1951 or eh044848@uammont.edu

28 Northeast Arkansas Region of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Social, Jonesboro. Jeffrey Higgins (870) 821-0505 or jhigginsfarms@gmail.com

30 Cabot chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. WA Bldg., Lonoke. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

APRIL

4 Maumelle chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Maumelle Event Center. Bobby Henry (501) 551-1552 or rehenry58@yahoo.com

6 Howard/Pike County chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. Off The Beaten Track, Nashville. Hanna Clements (870) 557-4532 or hanna.clements@afbic.com

12 Central Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Country Club of Arkansas, Little Rock. Sean McDaniel (870) 519-9711 or seanmcdaniel@me.com

13 Jacksonville chapter of Ducks Unlimited trap shoot. Game and Fish Shooting Complex, Jacksonville. Matt Robinson (501) 412-8055 or matt.ansfs@gmail.com

MAY

4 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Little River Fairgrounds. Hanna Clements (870) 557-4532 or Hannah.clements@afbic.com

14-19 Arkansas DU and Arkansas Travelers Mad Mallards Week. Dickey-Stephens Field. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

JUNE

15 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. Scottsdale Golf Course, Bella Vista. Todd Etzel (479) 531-5133 or toddetzel@sbcglobal.net

21 Northwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited golf tournament. The Creeks, Cave Springs. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com