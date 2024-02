Velvet is a sweet, cute girl. She loves to play and is very energetic. Velvet is housetrained and knows many commands, including sit, stay, and roll over. Velvet would do best in a home with no cats. She can be a bit of an escape artist. She needs to have a tall fence. Her estimated date of birth is Aug. 3, 2023. Velvet can be adopted through the Humane Society of Pulaski County. For more information, visit warmhearts.org.