PREP RALLY SPRING PREVIEW: Arkansas baseball signee Ross Felder contributes on many fronts for Springdale Har-Ber

SPRINGDALE -- Ross Felder was a key component to help Springdale Har-Ber to a Class 6A state baseball championship a year ago.

He's looking to help the Wildcats stay atop that mountain this season.

"We just can't be complacent, that's the big thing," said Felder, who was named the state tournament MVP. "When you fall into a lull of like, 'We're at the top of the mountain and nothing can happen,' you can fall off that mountain at any time at any point. We just have to make sure we can say that we worked hard enough to stay at the top of that mountain."

Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said his senior right-hander, a University of Arkansas signee, has worked hard in the offseason to be even better. And he was already pretty good.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander has the best command of any Wildcat pitcher from his freshman season to now, Helmkamp said. But he's also gotten better in the offseason, according to his coach.

"I mean he's been remarkable," Helmkamp said. "He's gotten better in the area of being able to keep his pitch count down and go deeper into games. It's not that he lost command per se, it's just he would nibble a little bit where now he just attacks.

"His record here is silly. He will have about every record we have here. He already has the most career wins with 24."

Helmkamp wasn't kidding as Felder went 10-0 with a sparkling 0.61 ERA to go with 109 strikeouts and only 29 walks in 68.2 innings. He was named Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette Player of the Year and a first-team All American by Collegiate Baseball.

He's always had a calm demeanor on the mound, but that's also improved, Helmkamp said.

"When he does get hit, which is very rare, it doesn't affect him anymore," Helmkamp said. "You know it's gonna happen. I'm not gonna joke with you, he's excelled from 10 years old and on."

Helmkamp said Felder is just the third freshman to start at Har-Ber.

He's also added 10 solid pounds to tip the scales around 190, which has contributed to some increased velocity and also more power at the plate and Felder acknowledged he can tell a difference.

"Running, swinging just feels different from a year ago," Felder said.

He has a fastball that goes in the upper 80s and touches 90 along with a curve ball and change-up. And the change is something he's worked at as well.

"It's something I've worked on big-time," Felder said. "I just want to get a little more action on it to bring it up to the level of my fastball and curve. I want to be able to throw any of my pitches in whatever count I need to throw them."

Felder contributes to his team in other ways besides just on the mound, too.

He's also one of the the team's top hitters, finishing with a batting average above .350 a year ago and also plays either shortstop or third base when he's not on the mound. Felder hit .377 last season with 12 doubles, a home run and 26 RBIs.

"He's hit lead-off and three-hole for us," Helmkamp said. "He's filled out, too."

Felder said he's also improved as a team leader as he's gotten older and his coach agreed.

"I've been able to step into a much bigger role, now being part of the senior class that's setting the standard for the younger guys," Felder said. "I've definitely taken a big step from last year to this year."